DJ Warras was gunned down on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, Gareth Cliff released a statement announcing a major decision ahead of DJ Warras' memorial on Friday, 19 December 2025

Social media users praised Cliff for his response, sent festive well-wishes, and asked for details about the memorial

Gareth Cliff broke his silence following DJ Warras' killing. Image: ministerNSN/X, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has finally spoken out following the shocking death of DJ Warras, while also announcing a major change to the Gareth Cliff Show.

DJ Warras was gunned down on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg. His death sent shockwaves through the South African entertainment industry, with tributes continuing to pour in.

Gareth Cliff cancels show following DJ Warras’ Murder

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, Gareth Cliff took to X (Twitter) to break his silence. Instead of issuing a lengthy statement, Cliff shared a brief yet emotional message wishing his followers well over the festive season. The post was captioned:

“May you also have a wonderful, happy Christmas and a new year which brings you every kind of joy, prosperity and delight. G”

Gareth Cliff’s statement announced that The Real Network (TRN) team would be attending and assisting at DJ Warras’ memorial on Friday, 19 December 2025, making it impossible to host the usual broadcast of the Gareth Cliff Show (GCS).

“The TRN team will be helping at Warras' memorial tomorrow morning early, and unfortunately, we won't be able to do our normal GCS show as a result,” part of the statement reads.

Cliff apologised to listeners but stressed that supporting Warras’ memorial was more important than sticking to the show’s schedule. He reassured fans that the Gareth Cliff Show would return in January 2026, promising an energetic comeback.

“Apologies. Some things are worth upsetting the schedule for. Promise we'll be back with a BANG in January,” Gareth Cliff said.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts to Gareth Cliff's statement following DJ Warras' death

Following his post, several social media users praised Cliff for speaking up and for supporting DJ Warras’ memorial. Some thanked him for using his platform, while others sent festive well-wishes and prayers to him and the TRN team. A few users also requested clarification on the location of the memorial.

Here are some of the comments:

@hazelpony9 said:

“Thank you for your voice @GarethCliff. God bless you and the event tomorrow.”

@ThePicnics asked:

“Where is his memorial being held? 🙏🏼”

@PolyannaBrey shared:

“Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year. Wishing you health, wealth and happiness.”

@dfmarais_za remarked:

“Good luck to the team, may you be blessed.”

Nadia Nakai paid tribute to DJ Warras. Image: DJ Warras

Source: Facebook

Nadia Nakai mourns DJ Warras in touching post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai opened up about her devastation following the killing of her close friend DJ Warras.

Brimming with nostalgia, Nakai shared a poignant video and tribute to the late star, a move that left her followers in tears and served as a touching reminder of their deep bond.

Source: Briefly News