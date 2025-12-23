SAPS arrested three suspected hitmen in KwaDabeka, KwaZulu-Natal, following a tip-off that led to a targeted police operation

Officers seized five unlicensed pistols and 24 rounds of ammunition, with the suspects linked to armed robberies in Clermont and KwaMashu

The men are set to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on 24 December 2025

SAPS Arrest Suspected Hitmen in KwaDabeka

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested three suspected hitmen in KwaDabeka, KwaZulu-Natal, on 22 December 2025. The suspects, aged between 24 and 26 years, were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, raising concerns about violent crime in the area.

Coordinated Police Operation Leads to Arrests

Police received a tip-off that the suspects were hiding in the KwaShembe area. Acting on the information, SAPS assembled a specialised operational team that conducted a targeted raid on Monday evening. Officers found the suspects hiding in a shack, where they recovered five unlicensed pistols and 24 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities allege that the men are linked to a series of armed robberies in Clermont and KwaMashu. The suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on 24 December 2025, while investigations continue to determine whether they are connected to other serious crimes.

Operation Shanela II yields major festive season success

SAPS has reported significant success in tackling crime during the current festive season under Operation Shanela II. Since the first week of December 2025, more than 16,817 suspects have been arrested nationwide. The arrests relate to a range of offences, including murder, rape, assault, attempted murder, and drug-related crimes.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded some of the highest figures, with 146 suspects arrested for attempted murder and 360 arrests linked to drug possession. In addition, 2,626 individuals wanted for serious crimes were apprehended across the country, reflecting a sustained police presence during the holiday period.

In Mpumalanga, SAPS arrested eight suspects on 22 December 2025 after Crime Intelligence received information about a planned robbery in Vosman near Witbank. Acting swiftly, police raided a suspected safe house, arresting suspects aged between 29 and 51. Officers seized illegal firearms, explosives, suspected stolen vehicles, and five AK-47 rifles, preventing the planned robbery.

In Cape Town, SAPS prevented an assassination attempt outside the Wynberg Magistrate Court on 15 December 2025. Police intercepted a suspicious Toyota Quantum believed to be transporting suspects en route to target a witness due to appear in court. A search of the vehicle uncovered three firearms and ammunition. The suspects were handed over to Wynberg police for further investigation.

In related news, Briefly news reported that despite these successes, SAPS continues to face challenges within its forensic services. Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela, a ballistic expert, told the Madlanga Commission in October 2025 that forensic laboratories are struggling with a backlog of more than 29,000 unanalysed firearms. He cited staff shortages and limited storage space as key obstacles, noting that each analyst can process only about 200 evidence items per day.

