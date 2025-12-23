The Mpumalanga South African Police Service arrested eight suspects after they launched an operation to prevent a potential crime from taking place

The operation began on the weekend and the police successfully stopped a would-be robbery from taking place

South Africans were worried that the police seized multiple firearms and ammunition during the arrests

SAPS blocked a would-be robbery. Image: South African Police Service

NELSPRUIT, MPUMALANGA — South Africans were concerned about the prevalence of guns on the streets after the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested eight suspects in Mpumalanga on 22 December 2025. The police also seized firearms.

According to the South African Police Service, SAPS' Witbank Crime Intelligence gathered information on 19 December that a robbery was planned by a group of heavily armed individuals whose safe house was located in Vosman near Witbank.

SAPS prevents robbery

Witbank's Tactical Response Team, the Tracking Team, Pienaar's TRT, Middleburg's Flying Squad, Nkangala's Anti-Hijacking Task Team joined forces with Tracker Connect and mobilised to prevent the robbery from taking place. The police pounced on the suspects' safehouse.

The suspects tried to flee, but the police cornered them. The suspects, aged between 29 and 51, were arrested. They were charged with possession of illegal firearms, explosives and suspected stolen vehicles. The vehicles were registered to owners living in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. More charges could be added. The police seized five AK47 rifles.

SAPS operations during the festive season

More than 16,000 suspects were arrested across the country during various operations since the beginning of the festive season. During Operation Shanela, the police arrested 16,800 suspects nationwide in the first week of December. The suspects were arrested for various crimes including murder, rape and attempted murder among others.

The police arrested 300 suspects during crime operations in the Northern Cape since the festive season began. The police also shut down 39 unlicensed liquor stores and arrested scores of drunk motorists during roadblocks. Suspects were also arrested for murder, attempted murder and assault among others.

Eight suspects were arrested. Image: South African Police Service

South Africans concerned

Netizens discussing the operation on Facebook were worried about gun prevalence in South Africa.

Jabu Mahlangu said:

"A CIT robbery was about to be committed."

Lino Piscopo asked:

"Where are these firearms coming from? Is it from neighbouring countries? Surely an AK47 cannot be issued to an ordinary citizen?"

Sarona Makaketsa said:

"South Africans would have been developed if these thugs put more effort into strategically-developing companies instead of robberies."

Nkululeko Ndalo Jele asked:

"Who is supplying them with all of these, and who are they working for?"

Dirk Van Der Westhuizen said:

"Sounds like a well-planned CIT robbery that was expertly foiled. Well done."

