The South African Police Service made progress weeks after a horrific shooting in Saulsville, Tshwane left a dozen people dead

The incident took place on 6 December, and the Gauteng police teamed up with the Limpopo police to hunt the suspects down

The police continue working towards arresting more suspects as their investigations into the case continue

ATTRIDGEVILLE, TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a suspect in connection with the horrific shooting in Attridgeville, Tshwane, on 6 December 2025, where 12 people were killed.

According to IOL, the police arrested a 32-year-old suspect for the shooting. Gauteng SAPS joined forces with the Limpopo police. Crime Intelligence and other specialised units in the police force tracked the suspect down to Botlokwa in Limpopo. The police in Limpopo received a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was using.

SAPS apprehends suspect

The police apprehended him on the 101 outside Westenburg in Polokwane on 21 December 2025. The police recovered an unlicensed firearm, which the police believe is linked to multiple murders. The suspect appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on 22 December. He was charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The police continue to search for two more suspects, as the arrested suspect will be transferred to Gauteng to face prosecution.

What happened in Saulsville?

The shooting happened at the Saulsville Hostel in the early hours of the morning. Three unknown gunmen entered the hostel while a group of people were drinking. They opened fire and killed 11, injuring 13. A total of 25 people were gunned down, and the youngest was a three-year-old child.

The police identified three suspects on 8 December, two days after the fateful shooting. National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola addressed the media at Saulsville and confirmed that the police knew who the suspects were. He said that one of the suspects was released on parole in September for various crimes. Masemola added that although the motive behind the shooting was unclear, the police had a good idea of the motive.

