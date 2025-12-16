Law enforcement officers foiled an assassination attempt on Monday, 15 December 2025, outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court

Officers received information that a group of men were planning to kill a witness who was set to appear before the court

South Africans praised the community and law enforcement for uniting to combat the ongoing gang violence in the city

Councillor Avron Plaatjies, the councillor for Ward 76 in Cape Town, spoke to Briefly News about what needed to be done

Seven men were arrested outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court after they were foiled before carrying out an assassination attempt. Image: Jub Rubjob/ @centralnewsza

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans have welcomed the arrest of seven men outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, but also raised concern about how rampant gang-related violence was in the province.

The men were arrested on Monday, 15 December 2025, after authorities received information about a suspicious Toyota Quantum travelling to Wynberg. Law enforcement officials allege that the men were on their way to assassinate a witness who was set to appear before the court.

Firearms seized as suspects were arrested outside the court

According to Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Safety and Security, JP Smith, police and City of Cape Town law enforcement officers received information that a group were planning to assassinate a witness who was set to appear at the court.

In response, the Wynberg Central Business District (CBD) Operational Team was deployed to conduct patrols and surveillance around the court precinct. Officers then spotted a suspicious Quantum with the seven occupants inside. Officers approached the vehicle and apprehended the suspects.

Upon searching the vehicle, they were found to be in possession of three prohibited firearms, ammunition, dangerous weapons, cellphones and narcotics.

The matter was handed over to the Wynberg Police for further investigation, and the men are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, 17 December 2025. They face charges related to the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The seven suspects were found inside a Toyota Quantum, near the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. Capetown Timeline news

Source: Facebook

Gang-related crimes remain a huge problem in Cape Town

Assassinations outside, or even inside court premises in Cape Town, have been quite common in the past year, as rival gangs attempt to silence witnesses or get revenge.

With gang violence escalating in the city, and particularly in the Cape Flats, there are renewed calls for the government to do more.

Speaking recently to Briefly News about the situation, Councillor Avron Plaatjies, the Ward 76 councillor, called for the government to devolve policing powers, as the South African Police Service can no longer fight crime.

“We are failing at convictions, as 95% of gang-related offenders walk free due to a backlog in forensics and ballistic evidence, and with under 13,000 police members in the Western Cape, the Anti-Gang unit sits with only 42% of its complement.

“The only alternative is to devolve policing powers to local governments,” he said.

South Africans react to the arrests

Social media users weighed in on the arrests of the suspects, with some praising police and others calling on the community to stand together against gang violence.

Nana Billy said:

“The youngest is 18 years old, and the eldest is 64. Just imagine, a 64-year-old gangster. I am sure he is a father or uncle. Well done, men in blue. I always say that police cannot fight this alone; we need to work with them. Even if your son brings guns into your house, call the police, don't hide. If your son is part of these killings, call the police anonymously.”

Fatima Leeman added:

“Well done to the community. We can win the war and stop the senseless killing when communities stand together. The police should have an anonymous number widely spread around communities.”

Nomthandazo Tembe stated:

“I hope that the court does not release them on bail. Thank you, SAPS.”

Carla Lee McLachlan noted:

“Well done, SAPS. I shudder to think what might have been if they didn’t act so swiftly.”

Cheryl Rose Crowie said:

“Well done, guys. We can win this war if we stand together.”

Cyber Truthtopia stated:

“I'm glad that they have been found. They must speak up now and tell the cops who their bosses are.”

Other shootings at the country's courts in 2025

Briefly News reported that there have been several fatal shootings at courts in other parts of the country.

In January 2025, a man was shot dead in broad daylight at the Lenasia Magistrate's Court.

Five people were arrested for the April 2025 murder of a man at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

In August 2025, two men were shot outside the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court, resulting in one of them dying.

