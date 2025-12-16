Two Eastern Cape residents were stabbed to death in Gomba locality, Hlabatshana A/A in Mqanduli on Sunday, 14 December 2025

Two women, aged 42 and 54, were found stabbed to death in Gomba locality, Hlabatshana A/A, in Mqanduli, Eastern Cape, on Sunday evening, 14 December 2025. A 30-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the killings.

Two Eastern Cape women stabbed to death

It is alleged that the 30-year-old male suspect had a romantic affair with the 54-year-old female victim, who owned the homestead. A neighbour arrived at the property and found the older woman already dead in a pool of blood while the suspect was stabbing the second female victim.

The neighbour alerted community members, who allegedly assaulted the suspect. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies and were certified dead by emergency medical services personnel. The suspect, severely injured, was rushed to the hospital under police guard. The motive for the killings remains unknown and is under investigation. OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana urged police to collect all necessary evidence to ensure a strong case so that the perpetrator can face the full force of the law for the brutal murder of these defenceless women.

Other stabbing incidents in 2025

