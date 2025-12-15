Botswana is investigating allegations that two of its young nationals were trafficked to Russia through a fake recruitment scam

The men, aged 19 and 20, allegedly ended up fighting on the front lines in Ukraine after being recruited under false pretences

The Botswana government says it is verifying the reports and working through diplomatic channels to verify whether the men are Botswana nationals

Botswana President Duma Boko. Image: AfrikImages Agency/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Botswana government is investigating allegations that two of its nationals have been trafficked to Russia through a fake recruitment scam.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, reportedly fell victim to the recruitment scam, allegedly linked to the MK Party, where recruited men found themselves fighting on the front lines in Ukraine.

According to TimesLive, the Botswana government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it will still ascertain whether the allegations are true.

“In light of these accounts, the ministry, through diplomatic channels and in consultation with law enforcement authorities, is engaged in this matter to ascertain the authenticity of the reports and establish the whereabouts and condition of the two young men to facilitate their repatriation,” the foreign affairs department said.

The department further cautioned the youth to be sceptical of international recruitment processes.

“The youth are encouraged to remain vigilant and to engage relevant authorities, including Botswana diplomatic missions, to verify the authenticity of questionable recruitment proposals,” they said.

The two men were allegedly part of a group that was stuck in Donbas, Ukraine, after being recruited by the MK Party under the guise of military and security personnel training.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been implicated in the fake recruitment scam

Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, then a member of parliament for the MK Party, was implicated in the scam that left 19 men stranded in Ukraine and fighting on the front lines of the war. Knowledge of the men’s plight came to light after a group of South Africans sent a distress call to the government informing them about the situation. Reports later said Zuma sent a letter to Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov on 19 September 2025, pleading for the men to be removed from the combat zone.

Duduzile Zuma- Sambudla was implicated in trafficking the 17 young men to Russia. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The DA lays charges against Duduzile Zuma- Sambudla

Following news of the men stuck in Ukraine, the DA’s Chris Hattingh laid fresh charges against Zuma-Sambudla at the Cape Town police station on 27 November 2025 for her alleged role in the recruitment of 17 South African men. The DA said new evidence had come to light linking Zuma-Sambudla to tricking the youngsters.

Hattingh stated that he had over 100 WhatsApp messages from a WhatsApp group created for the young men and Zuma-Sambudla. He further said he had been in contact with the men’s families, who all told a similar story. Hattingh further divulged that upon arrival in Russia, the men had their passports and cellphones confiscated and were placed on the frontlines.

Hattingh also filed a complaint with Parliament’s ethics committee, stating that Zuma-Sambudla abused her role as a parliamentarian to trick the young men.

Zuma Sambudla resigns as a member of Parliament

Following the charges, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a member of parliament,following the charges and the investigation of her involvement in the recruitment scam. The announcement was made during an MK Party press briefing on 28 November 2025.Zuma-Sambudla did not address the press herself; instead, the statement was made by the Head of the Presidency, Magasela Mzobe.

During the briefing, Mzobe said that Zuma-Sambudla had voluntarily resigned amid the allegations and that she had submitted an affidavit stating that she was also misled. Mzobe noted that the party had no reason to believe that Zuma-Sambudla lied in the affidavit. The MK Party further stressed that although this was not a party issue, it would remain in communication with the affected families to help bring the men home.

Radio Presenter arrested for trafficking young men to Russia

Previously, Briefly News reported that an SAfm radio presenter was implicated, along with three other individuals, for allegedly recruiting young men into the Russian military. Four men were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport following a tip-off to SAPS that the individuals were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

A preliminary report by the Hawks disclosed that a South African woman had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of the men into the Russian Federation military. The group appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on 1 December 2025, facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Source: Briefly News