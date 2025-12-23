A young Afrikaans-speaking boy became a viral sensation after he tried to speak English with a heavy accent during a family trip

The clip shared on TikTok showed the nine-year-old smiling while warning travellers to protect their luggage at the airport recently

Social media users were entertained and flooded the comments with love and laughter as they praised the child for his confident personality

A young Afrikaans boy stood at the airport with a big smile while trying to respond to his mother in English. Image: @gabriellagoncalves97

Learning a second language can be a major challenge, but one little boy proved that confidence is the most important part of the process, while enjoying a precious moment with his mother at the airport.

The boy's video was shared on TikTok by @gabriellagoncalves97, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found him adorable and loved his English-speaking attempt, and noted that he would soon be fluent if he continued like that.

The clip shows the nine-year-old boy, who’s growing up in an Afrikaans-speaking home, attempting to articulate himself in English. Standing close to a baggage protection service spot, he looks at the camera and says, "Protect your baggage" with a thick accent.

The boy’s cute English-speaking attempt

His mother, TikTok user@gabriellagoncalves97, asks him to repeat the sentence, and he does not hesitate to say it again with a massive smile on his face. In the caption, his mother noted that they were still in the process of learning the language, but she was still proud of his attempt.

SA loves the little boy

Social media users found the boy’s English-speaking attempt both cute and amusing as the video racked up nearly 100K of views. Many viewers were entertained by the little boy who was brave to speak English, though aware of his challenges with it, and praised him. Some agreed that the boy’s enthusiasm made the moment special regardless of the pronunciation. One viewer asked the mom to save the video and play it at his wedding when he is grown up.

User @wazarmoto joked:

"Ten minste gaan hy op vakansie met sy bagagagas (At least he's going on vacation with his luggage)."

User 𝒥𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃ℯ 𝒢𝓇𝒶𝓎 𓇼shared:

"Cutey pie 🤣. Protect him. precious cargo."

User @expand.your.brick.world said:

"Play this at his wedding 🤣."

User @Goddess GD shared:

"Hy is te oulik (he's too cute)🥰."

User @Nicci Jones shared:

"Ok seun ek maak so (Ok, son, I'll do so) 😂 . My baggage is protected💯."

User @charlie said:

"Beste video vandag, well done, my family member would order takeaways and ask for n bakkie of that cold salad, AKA coldslaw (best video today, well done. My family member would order takeaways and ask for a bowl of the cold salad, AKA coleslaw."

Watch the TikTok video below:

