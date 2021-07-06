Elon Musk owns just one house in the San Fransico Bay area in California, United States

He resides in a tiny one-bedroom apartment worth R700 000

The 50-year-old currently has a nett worth of R2.9 trillion and is only behind the Bernard Arnaul Family and Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, the world's third-richest man, now lives in a small rented house after selling his real estate assets.

The American centibillionaire owns just one house in the Bay area and his primary residence is a tiny box house that he rents from his rocket company, SpaceX, Forbes reported.

The tiny house that measures approximately 37.2 square metres is located in Boca Chics, Texas.

According to Forbes, Musk currently has a nett worth of R2.90 trillion and is only behind the Bernard Arnaul Family and Jeff Bezos. Musk tweeted that the house has a set-up that resembles a small studio apartment.

The house has one large room that has been partitioned into a living room area, bedroom area, kitchen and bathroom.

“It’s kinda awesome though,” Musk said on Twitter in June.

Musk said he decided to sell some of his houses after being criticised for his massive wealth.

The single house he is now left with is located in Hillsborough, California and boasts of nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

He bought it for R330 million in 2017 but its market value has since risen to R52 billion.

How Musk gained 3rd position

Briefly News previously reported Musk gained the third position among the richest people in the world after surpassing Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Aside from his electric car business, Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, popularly called SpaceX, made his fortune even grow higher especially after the company signed a funding deal which catapulted its value to $46 billion.

With his latest financial victory, he not only beaten Facebook founder on the rank but also joined the centibillionaire club, swelling the number of people in that circle to four.

