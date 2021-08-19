Top 10 biggest car companies in the world by revenue in 2021

It is not so simple to determine who the largest automakers in the world are, as there are so many different factors to consider. The success of automobile corporations is influenced by a company's overall revenue, brand value, number of cars manufactured, and market capitalisation. Briefly.co.za has taken a look at each of these elements to provide you with the biggest car companies in the world.

A line of cars on a car assembly line at the Vauxhall car factory, UK. It ceased production in March 2020 and will only resume once physical distancing measures are in place. Photo: Colin McPherson

Generally speaking, a customer will make a purchase based on a company's brand value, which refers to the consumers' perception of and experiences with the brand. The best example of a company with a high brand value is Apple, or, regarding automobiles, Tesla or Porsche. Opinions aside, however, here are the most valued car companies based on each company's financial figures.

For the layman, here is a quick list of which automobile corporation owns which car brand:

Volkswagen (Germany) : VW, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, SEAT, Skoda, MAN

: Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) : Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, Ranz

: Daimler AG (Germany ): Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Fuso

): Ford Motor Company (US) : Ford, Lincoln

: Honda Motor Company (Japan) : Honda, Acura

: General Motors Company (USA): Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Netherlands): Fiat, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, RAM

Workers assemble a BYD electric car in Huai 'an, East China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2021. Photo: Costfoto

Biggest car companies in the world by market cap

The stock market determines a company's market capitalisation—these figures by multiplying the number of outstanding automotive market shares by one share's current market value.

Here are the top 10 automobile corporations by market cap in 2021:

Tesla (U.S.): $795.8 billion Toyota: $207.5 billion Volkswagen: $96.7 billion BYD (China): $92.7 billion NIO (China) $89.5 billion Daimler: $72.8 billion General Motors ( U.S.): $71.3 billion BMW (Germany): $54.2 billion Stellantis (Netherlands): $54.2 billion Ferrari (Italy): $52.5 billion

Tesla vehicles plugged in and charging at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in Silicon Valley, California. Photo: Smith Collection

Which company has the highest revenue?

The revenue, not to be confused with profit, is calculated by the total amount of income earned by the company.

Top 10 biggest car companies by revenue in 2021 and the number of cars sold last year:

Volkswagen AG: $282.9 billion: cars sold ~ 11.0 million Toyota: $275.4 billion : cars sold ~ 10.7 million Daimler: $172.7 billion: cars sold ~ 3.3 million Ford: $155.9 billion: cars sold ~ 5.4 million Honda: $137.4 billion: cars sold ~ 5.3 million General Motors: $137.2 billion: cars sold ~ 7.7 million SAIC Motor: $136.4 billion: cars sold ~ 5.4 million Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: $127.9 billion: cars sold ~ 4.4 million BMW : $123.4 billion: cars sold ~ 2.5 million Nissan Motor Corporation: $92.7 billion: cars sold ~ 4.7 million

A Volkswagen Golf parked in an employee parking lot in front of the VW plant in Wolfsburg. Photo: Julian

What is the richest car company in the world?

Toyota Motor Corporation has recently surpassed Mercedes-Benz as the most prosperous car company worldwide. The Japanese company's brand equity climbed by 2% to $59.47 billion.

Sakichi Toyoda founded this top-earning automobile manufacturer in 1926. Not only does Toyota make cars, but they are also involved in producing electronics, textile machinery and air-conditioning compressors. The Japanese based company manufactured over 10,5 million vehicles in 2020.

According to Forbes, Toyota Motor cleared a profit of $14.3 billion in 2020.

"Two main pillars support The Toyota Way: Respect for People and Continuous Improvement."

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car on display at Brussels Expo. The Mirai is one of the first hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles to be sold commercially. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Who is the largest car manufacturer in the world in 2021?

Sometimes automobile corporations are valued based on the number of vehicles manufactured by the company within a year.

Here are the world's largest automaker corporations alongside the number of vehicles produced in the year 2020:

Toyota - 10,466,051 Volkswagen Group - 10,382,334 3.Hyundai/Kia - 7,218,391 General Motors - 6,856,800 Ford - 6,386,818 Nissan - 5,769,277 Honda - 5,235,842 Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles - 4,600,847 Renault - 4,153,589 Groupe PSA (Citroën) - 3,649,742

A view of electric cars at NIO's flagship store in Beijing, China, June 21, 2021. NIO led a $315 million investment in Uxin used cars. Photo: Costfoto

When assessing each factor that determines a company's success, it is evident that there is no one clear winner. Tesla, for example, is more valued on the stock market, whereas Volkswagen takes the cake with overall revenue. However, the general consensus is that Toyota Motors was the most successful automotive company of 2021 as they cleared the highest profits of the fiscal year.

