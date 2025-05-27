A Gauteng woman celebrated her birthday in May by opening her car boot and handing out food parcels to people in need

Instead of expecting gifts for herself, she chose to give back to her community by sharing her good fortune with others during her special time

Social media users praised her generous spirit and blessed her for choosing to serve others rather than focus on receiving presents

A Gauteng-based woman shared a video showing the generous act she took part in on her birthday month. Images: @nomuntu.mbuyisa

A generous woman from Gauteng has touched hearts across South Africa after sharing a video of herself giving out food donations during her birthday month.

Content creator @nomuntu.mbuyisa posted the heartwarming clip in May, showing herself opening her car boot filled with food parcels in polystyrene containers. She demonstrated the beautiful act of giving back to her community instead of expecting gifts for herself.

The video shows the woman handing out individual food parcels to different people, though the recipients aren't shown on camera. Her act of kindness represents a growing trend of people who choose to celebrate their birthdays by serving others rather than focusing on what they can receive. This selfless approach to birthday celebrations turns the traditional gift-receiving concept on its head.

A woman from Gauteng went viral on Facebook after sharing that she decided to partake in charity to celebrate her birthday month. Images: @nomuntu.mbuyisa

The joy of giving on birthdays

The woman's generous gesture reflects a beautiful philosophy that many people around the world are embracing - using their special day to bless others. This concept isn't entirely new and has roots in different cultures and traditions. Some people find that as they get older, they need or want fewer material things, making it harder to think of gifts they actually desire for themselves.

When people choose to give rather than receive on their birthdays, it removes the pressure of planning perfect parties or finding ideal gifts. Instead, it shifts focus away from self and places it onto others, creating opportunities for genuine joy and fulfilment.

The act of serving others on one's birthday can take many forms, from feeding the homeless to visiting sick people in hospitals, from donating to charity to simply helping neighbours in need. What matters most is the spirit of giving back to mark another year of life. Many people who practice this tradition report feeling more satisfied and grateful than when they focused solely on receiving gifts and attention.

Mzansi celebrates her kindness

The video attracted overwhelmingly positive responses from South Africans who were moved by her generosity:

@Ebrahiem Veary blessed her:

"May God let your fountain never dry up.🙏🙏🙏🙏"

@Gregory Brannand appreciated:

"Happy birthday 🎂 God bless you 💖 Thank you for thinking of others on your special day... God bless..."

@Mzoluntu Mzozo offered support:

"Happy birthday month, I wish to help you with what you are doing. God bless you 🙏 🍾🎂"

@Mapule Magane prayed:

"May the favour and blessing of God locate you. You're such a wonderful soul."

@Sbongiseni Richman added:

"May the good Lord bless you."

@Johannes Hunter Kgasago celebrated:

"Happy birthday to an amazing person!"

