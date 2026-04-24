An American family shares their surprise at how intense and fast-paced their kids’ new SA school experience is

Their honest take on the curriculum sparks a heated debate online, with strong opinions from both sides

The comment section reveals a bigger conversation about education standards, access, and reality in South Africa

The American couple sat down to discuss how their kids are adjusting to South African schools. Image: @blueprintsandbloodlines

Source: TikTok

American couple, Jamondo and Lainey Leno, reflected on what their kids are experiencing in South African schools and have initiated an online conversation about the education standards in South Africa's system.

In the video shared by @blueprintsandbloodlines on 17 April 2026, the parents explain that their children are not just settling in socially, but are being far more academically challenged than they expected. They spoke on how their kids’ South African school introduces multiple subjects early on, including things like coding, robotics, public speaking, and additional languages, all as part of the normal curriculum, not extras. And the parents were pleased, saying the kids expressed a need to lock in.

"The curriculum here is way more advanced than the curriculum in America."

Despite the intensity, the family says their kids are adjusting well to the changes. The mom describes feeling grateful for the opportunity, adding that the experience has been eye-opening.

Comparing education systems and showing key differences

However, a comparison of education systems done by Nation Master paints a different picture. It shows that the United States generally outperforms South Africa in key indicators like average years of schooling (about 12 vs 6.1), literacy rates (around 99% vs 86%), enrolment and resources, including lower pupil-teacher ratios and higher spending per student, while South Africa, despite spending a slightly higher share of its GDP on education, faces challenges such as larger class sizes, fewer teachers per capita and more children out of school proportionally. This highlights differences in access and infrastructure between the two systems.

Some netizens claimed that the level of education in South Africa is not equal

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is divided

Their comments quickly got South Africans talking, with many agreeing that local schools can be academically demanding and build strong foundations early on. But others simply did not agree, maintaining that not all learners in South Africa have access to the same level of education.

View the Instagram video here:

This is what SA debated on the @blueprintsandbloodlines page:

1_dimplebeauty said:

"We have a good basis for our education system. Ask yourself why our Doctors, engineers, and Accounts are sought after worldwide?

jade_from_joburg added:

"Very true, when I did college in the USA, it was things I had learned at the beginning of high school. I became a High Honors student in the US 😅"

pinkyngc replied:

"I'm so disappointed at these comments saying our education standards have dropped. No, it's not; it's the pass mark that was dropped. We used to have a minimum pass of 50%, now dropped to 30% in certain subjects."

mantsi91 added:

"Before anything. People who are negative here need to first understand the US curriculum. It’s way too easy. Exams in universities over here are mostly multiple choice."

gug_lam said:

"Being an A student at school, a tertiary Cum Laude, what our kids are learning now is hectic; I cannot even help with homework. True story, say what you want about our curriculum, it’s world-class, but we have been brainwashed to believe otherwise. Kudos for your acknowledgment👏 🔥🙌"

sheenaslabbert noted:

"That's insane 😳 cause our curriculum quality has dropped badly. Glad to know your babies are loving it ❤️"

hernameis_lainey said:

"They are adjusting well 🙏🏽🙌🏾... the curriculum is all gas no brakes 😂... Coding & Robotics, Public Speaking, and an additional language are all required. 🇿🇦👌🏾"

More Briefly News on South African Education

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Source: Briefly News