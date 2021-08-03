Julia Albu, 84, Who Travelled Africa in an Old Toyota, Dies at Home, SA Reacts

Julia Albu, the 84-year-old who travelled from Cape to Cairo in her Toyota Conquest, has died

Albu's family confirmed the news in a touching Facebook post

Fans of the inspirational grandmother took to the comments section, sharing messages of condolences with the family

Julia Albu, the lively 80-year-old who travelled across Africa in her 1997 Toyota Conquest, has died. She was 84.

Julia Albu has died at home. The 84-year-old travelled across Africa in her old Toyota Conquest. Images: My African Conquest/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Albu's children confirmed the inspirational woman's passing on Monday morning. They spoke fondly of their mom, describing the vivacious lady as an inspiration to so many.

They also confirmed the death was not Covid-19-related.

"It is with great sadness that we have to write this post, one that is far too soon for all of us. Our darling mother, Julia, an inspiration to so many, died early this morning. We are thankful that she went without pain, at home, at her time and that she wasn’t taken by Covid," they captioned the post in part.

Albu became a social media sensation when she started her Cape-to-Cairo quest in June 2017. She came back to Cape Town in February 2018, reports.

Opening up about the reasons for her journey, Albu shared that the death of her partner had taught her a deeper appreciation for life and inspired her travels.

“It was an exhausting process, and after all that I thought, ‘My goodness, there really isn’t much of life left’. I feel like I’m 36 from the shoulders up and 146 from the shoulders down, and I wanted the younger me to win for once," she told BBC News.

Fans of Albu took to the comments section sharing messages of condolences with the family. Many reflected on the positive influence the 80-year-od had on their own lives.

Check out some of the comments below:

Uwe Schmidt said:

"My heart is sore but I know that the Tigress Julia i got to know and love so all to well has lived her life without regrets, without any waste of time… Julia dear friend, may you continue your African Conquest within the Lord’s Mansion in the skies… Condolences to all of the family… Rest In Peace Dear Julia…"

Alida Davis said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. She was such an inspiration to me. She was a remarkable human. I thoroughly enjoyed following her journey here in Australia."

Kerry Foley said:

"I’m so deeply sorry - my condolences to you and your family! Your mom altered so many lives in so many ways .. God bless you."

Darlene Galloway said:

"So sad to hear this. I have loved following her adventures proving that you are never too old to follow a dream. She has been such an inspiration to me. She has left behind the most amazing memories for all."

Lianne Embleton V.d. Walt said:

"Thank you for all the inspiration Julia. What a courageous soul! May the next leg of your journey be even more wonderful & exciting. Our love & thoughts go to all your family."

