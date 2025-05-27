Ntsiki Mazwai criticised Trevor Noah for staying silent on false claims of a white genocide in South Africa, calling him an industry plant

The term industry plant refers to someone who appears self-made but is actually backed by powerful industry connections

Ntsiki's comment sparked mixed reactions online, with some users defending Trevor and others agreeing with her outspoken stance

Outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her two cents on the ongoing discussion about US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah's deafening silence regarding the false narrative about a white genocide in South Africa.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to Trevor Noah's silence amid Trump's allegations. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Rodin Eckenroth

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Trevor Noah of being a plant

Ntsiki Mazwai did not hold back in her response about why Trevor Noah is not using his fanbase to address the rumour that white people are being attacked in South Africa. Social media users said the award-winning comedian was in a better position to let the world know what is happening in the country.

Responding to an X (Twitter) user who had praised award-winning American actress Viola Davis for standing with South Africa while Trevor remains silent, Ntsiki Mazwai said Trevor will never say anything because he is an industry plant. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Plants don’t have a voice, my love."

What is a plant?

According to Bubblegum Club, an industry plant is a pejorative term used in the music industry to describe an artist who appears to have gained success seemingly out of nowhere, but is, in reality, backed by a major label or has significant connections within the industry. Essentially, they are portrayed as independent or self-made when they have corporate backing and resources.

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment about Trevor

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment about Trevor Noah. Some said Ntsiki should leave Trevor alone, while others supported the poet's thoughts.

@ZaWJBek said:

"If it upsets you, go back to the Congo, my dear settler."

@DBoyFreshLVX wrote:

"I used to get mad when celebs kept quiet, but then I realised that Darkies never do shyt when the celebs fall from grace 💡... We want them to talk, but if they lose sponsors & etc, then we don't boycott those sponsors Queen 👀"

@mrfresh_05 commented:

"Plant of what? You sound like Candace Owens. No facts, just social media talking points."

@RadikalQueens added:

"Facts."

Ntsiki Mazwai has accused Trevor Noah of being an industry plant. Image: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Viola Davis backs SA amid white genocide claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the heated argument between Mzansi's president, Cyril Ramaphosa and American president, Donald Trump, that took place at the White House on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, left many netizens divided on social media.

Recently, American actress Viola Davis decided to weigh in on the issue of "white genocide" in SA, in which the How To Get Away With Murder star slammed and also rubbished the claims that white people are being threatened in Mzansi. She also posted a clip of journalists arguing about the rumour, which was ignited by the American president, Donald Trump.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News