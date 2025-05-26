American actress Viola Davis recently slammed the rumours of "white genocide" in South Africa

The star shared a clip of an interview where journalists argued about the rumours ignited by the US President, Donald Trump

The Woman King actress shared that she will forever stand with SA, as she has been in the country multiple times and has seen the ravages of apartheid

US actress Viola Davis stands with SA. Image: Mike Marsland/Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The heated argument between Mzansi's president, Cyril Ramaphosa and American president, Donald Trump, that took place at the White House on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, left many netizens divided on social media.

Recently, the American actress Viola Davis decided to weigh in on the issue of "white genocide" in SA, in which the star slammed and also rubbished the claims that white people are being threatened in Mzansi.

She also posted a clip of journalists arguing about the rumour, which was ignited by the American president, Donald Trump.

She said:

"Spent a lot of time in Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paarl, and Durban… there is no argument. There is no justification. I’ve seen the ravages of apartheid. I’ve seen the townships — ALL Black. Full stop. Thank you, @abbydphillip, for speaking truth to power. I stand with my brothers and sisters in South Africa."

An online user @Oracle5152 also posted about The Woman King star standing with Mzansi.

"We have celebrities like Viola Davis preaching against the fake White genocide that is happening in South Africa while South African celebrities like Trevor Noah are silent."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Viola Davis' stance

Many netizens reacted to Viola defending and standing with South Africa amid the fake white genocide rumours that have been circulating. Here are some of the comments below:

sittingbrownbear42 responded:

"He keeps claiming she’s triggered, he’s sounding pretty triggered himself."

sidkrofft replied:

"I have been alive for so long and I have seen SO much, and what I am seeing so recently is appalling. Bravo to Abby."

debra_fleury commented:

"Notice his repetitive use of the word ‘triggered’ when she is being completely neutral. He’s calling on the stereotype of the angry black woman, emotional women, hysterical women, and other labels used to discount and silence women. Her grace and power in the face of this are so inspiring."

Donald Trump accuses South Africa of "killing" white people. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Ramaphosa's meeting in the US

Meanwhile, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, like many people, was disappointed by the outcome of the meeting, claiming that SA was handed over on a silver platter. Ndlozi decided to share his thoughts on the heated argument between Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump.

He said:

"What happened in that room is the greatest assault on Africa’s dignity, sovereignty, and liberation legacy. They literally handed over our country. What a shameful state of affairs! Any proud African watching that drama must have felt the shame deep in their hearts!"

However, not everyone seems to agree with Ndlozi's views.

Ntsiki Mazwai takes swipe at Johann Rupert ahead of white house visit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai took a swing at Johann Rupert on social media, after news that he would join President Cyril Ramaphosa in the United States. Ntsiki Mazwai likened him to the Guptas.

"Rupert is the real Guptas," Ntsiki Mazwai boldly stated.

She joined the list of people who were opposing the decision to have Rupert and other golfers as part of the South African delegation to the Oval Office.

