Who is Yasmine Malek Rami Malek's sister? Everything to know about her

Does Rami Malek have a sister? Rami Malek is an American actor known for his role in the Night at the Museum film trilogy and in the TV series Mr Robot. He has significantly contributed to the acting world and was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award in Drama series, among others. Following his fame, fans have been curious about his sister, Yasmine Malek.

Yasmine is currently a room physician working in an emergency room. Photo: @Jasmine (modified by author)

Yasmine Malek is popularly known as the older sister of Rami Malek. He recently tied the knot with her husband, George Koumoudis, in a lavish wedding. So, where is she now? What does she do for a living?

Yasmine Malek's profile and bio

Name Yasmine Malek Gender Female Birthplace California, United States Current residence Los Angeles Profession Emergency Physician Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Egyptian College University of California Father Said Malek Mother Nelly Abdel-Malek Brothers Rami & Sami Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse George Koumoudis

Yasmine Malek's early life

Yasmine was born in Los Angeles. Details about her date of birth are not provided. Thus, Yasmine Malek's age is around 40-45 years old. Her parents were Egyptian immigrants, and her father worked as a tour guide in Cairo and later became an insurance agent. The family relocated to the USA in 1978 and settled at Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles. Her mother is an accountant.

Yasmine was escorted down the aisle by her brothers, Rami and Sami. Photo: @Jasmine (modified by author)

Who are Rami Malek's siblings?

He has a twin brother named Sami and an older sister named Yasmine, a medical doctor. Does Rami Malek have a twin? Yes. Sami is younger than Rami by only 4 minutes. Unlike his twin brother, Sami took a different career path. He chose the education path and is currently a middle school English teacher and an instructor for international students at all levels.

Who is Rami Malek married to?

He has been married to Lucy Boyton since early 2018 to date. Lucy was born on January 17, 1994, in New York. They first met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami Malek's sister's wedding

Yasmine met George in 2010, and they dated for several years. On July 29, 2016, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding, and their friends and relatives attended. It was also graced by notable personalities courtesy of Rami's fame.

George Koumoudis is a roofing professional with over 20 years of hands-on management experience. He is the founder and operator of AGK Contracting, a nationwide contracting service.

Their father passed away in a tragic accident. Thus, her brothers Rami and Sami escorted Yasmine down the aisle.

Yasmine and George tied the knot on July 29, 2016. Photo: @Jasmine (modified by author)

Yasmine Malek's career

She earned a BA in psychology and later pursued a medical degree at the University of California, Los Angeles. She later worked at the Shock Trauma Center of the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Yasmine is currently a room physician working in an emergency room. She is concerned about treating medical disorders requiring prompt medical attention.

Rami Malek

Known for his wide expressive eyes, Rami is an actor who came on the scene recently but has blown the minds of critics and viewers miles away. He is the man who plays Elliot in the hit TV series Mr Robot since 2015 and Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 biopic film.

Rami was born in Los Angeles, in the US, on May 12, 1981. Thus, he is 41 years as of 2023. He attended the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana and graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Rami attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Mike Coppola

Is Rami Malek short?

Measuring 5' 7, he might not be among the tallest male celebrities, but he makes up for it with his charisma. His eyes are green, and his hair is pitch black.

What is Rami Malek famous for?

Many may recognize American actor Rami Malek's outstanding performance as Freddy Mercury in the 2018 Bohemian Rhapsody. The film was a box office sensation that delivered Malek an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Who is Nelly Malek's husband?

Nelly is the mother of Yasmine and Rami. She is married to her husband, Said Malek. Nelly used to work as an accountant but is now retired.

Above is everything you would love to know about Yasmine Malek, popularly known as the sister of Rami Malek, a famous actor. When not working, she enjoys hanging out with her brothers and is often spotted at presentations and red-carpet events with Rami.

