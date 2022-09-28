Musa Ngema is a South African actor you have likely heard of or seen on your TV screen without realising. Also commonly known as his character Mazwi from the hit local soap Generations, the actor is one of South Africa's most prominent actors in the industry, thanks to his incredible talent and ability to immerse himself in his acting roles.

The actor is well-known for his various TV show appearances. Photo: @musangema_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

We already know that he is a talented local actor that graces local screens frequently, but who is Musa Ngema behind the scenes? Here is a summary of Musa Ngema’s biography before we detail everything we know about his private and professional life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Musa Ngema Nickname Musa Date of birth 1 August 1986-1989 (sources vary on birthyear) Age 33-36 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Marriged to Ntombenhle Angel 'Angie' Gwala (2004) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight Unknown Height 167 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actor, voice-over artist, presenter, MC Education National Diploma Drama - Durban University of Technology Native language English, Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans (all fluent) Net worth R7 million (unconfirmed) Social media profiles @musangema_ on Twitter @musangema_sa on Instagram

The actor seems to be an open book on his social media pages, often posting about his partner and his day-to-day activities like hiking, exercising and spending time with loved ones. But, the otherwise lowkey actor has also recently been plagued with cheating scandals. Here, we discuss those details and other facts we know about his life.

Musa Ngema’s age

Sources state his birthdate to either be on 1 August 1986 or the exact birthdate and month, with the year being 1989. This would make him between 33 and 36 years old.

Musa Ngema’s girlfriend

The star is in a long-term relationship with his partner, Ntombenhle Angel Gwala (commonly referred to by her nickname Angie), and little is known about their relationship. But, reports say they married in 2004 and have been together for around 14 years. However, it is worth noting that some online sources vary on whether or not they are married.

The couple has also been plagued by marriage woes, with Musa taking part in an extramarital affair. He has since sued the women in question for co-parenting custody regarding their child out of wedlock. However, the actor seems not to have publicly addressed the scandal.

He frequently posts on his Instagram page, which has thousands of followers. Photo: @musangema_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Musa Ngema’s children

As mentioned earlier, he is known to have a child out of wedlock through his extramarital affair. However, whether he has other children is unknown as he has never publicly discussed the topic.

Musa Ngema’s TV shows

According to his professional portfolio, he has starred in the following series:

Generations

7de Laan

Rhythm City

Additionally, he has starred in the following theatre shows throughout his life:

The Crucible (On Cue Theatre)

Alice in Wonderland (On Cue Theatre)

Cinderella (On Cue Theatre)

African Tales (On Cue Theatre)

Puss in Boots (On Cue Theatre)

The Giving Tree (On Cue Theatre)

The Fisherman (On Cue Theatre)

Animal farm (On Cue Theatre)

Solo performance at Suncoast Entertainment

Musa Ngema’s net worth

Musa Ngema’s salary is unconfirmed, but some online reports state it is anywhere between R35 000 and R40 000 per month. Based on other online sources, his total net worth is also not confirmed but is believed to be R7 million.

Musa Ngema’s profiles

You can find the star through his Instagram page @musangema_sa, with 28.1 thousand followers on the platform. His Twitter handle is @musangema_, where he has 23 thousand followers.

Musa Ngema is a fan favourite on Generations, but he has various prominent acting roles that showcase his talent and a lengthy theatre performance history. So, keep an eye on the young star to see where his career takes him next.

