Who is Max Lichaba? Age, children, wife, cars, businesses, profiles, net worth

Max Lichaba is a renowned South African businessman with a chain of thriving businesses. But he did not get to this point overnight or without blood, sweat, and tears. His story perfectly portrays how hard work can move you from rags to riches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Max Lichaba is a South African entrepreneur who has established several businesses all around the country. Photo: @Twitter (Modified by author)

Source: Twitter

South African self-made millionaire Max Lichaba is an inspiration to thousands, perhaps millions of people, who have heard his story. His tough upbringing grew his grit and ability to start and run successful businesses.

Profile summary

Gender Male Full name Moeketsi “Max” Lichaba Nationality South African Profession Businessman Businesses Lichaba Creations, Kwa Lichaba, Lichaba Custom Rides, and Lichaba Refinery Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse Sophie Ndaba

How old is Max Lichaba?

Max Lichaba was born in Welkom. He reveals his family struggled to make ends meet, and even lived in a garage at some point. Photo: @Twitter (Modified by author)

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He was born in a small town called Saaiplaais in Virginia, Welkom. Unfortunately, he has not revealed his birthday dates, which explains why Max Lichaba's age remains a mystery. But he is speculated to be in his early 40s in 2022.

Upbringing

Moeketsi hails from a humble background. After school, he would help his mother sell fruits and vegetables to make ends meet for their struggling family. At some point, his family lived in a garage.

His parents could not afford school fees or transportation. So, he attended a school for children with special needs because it was free. Luckily, he was good at using his hands, and he passed and enrolled at Harmony Jewellery School, where he became a lecturer.

What does Max Lichaba do?

He is the CEO of Lichaba Creations, a jewellery company under the Lichaba Group. The company specializes in costume and custom jewellery designs.

For longevity, the CEO revealed that they use high-quality metals and craft them to match your design. He revealed he had always imagined owning his business empire. So, it was not long until he started with his range of beadwork.

Other works

Moeketsi is a Jack of all trades. Besides Lichaba Creations, the businessman owns a chesa nyama in Soweto, Vilakazi Street, called Kwa Lichaba. It is a hot spot for locals and tourists.

Another business on the list of Max Lichaba's businesses is his custom rides business in Cresta called Lichaba Custom Rides. It might explain why Max Lichaba's cars are always a show-stopper! He also owns Lichaba Refinery.

What is Max Lichaba's net worth?

All of Moeketsi's businesses are off the charts and thriving both locally and internationally. For example, his jewellery business exports jewellery to at least seven countries worldwide. As per most of Max Lichaba's profiles, his net worth is believed to be over R50 million.

Who is Max Lichaba married to?

The businessman is currently divorced. He was married to South African celebrity Sophie Ndaba until 2021, when they divorced. The two met through Max Lichaba's brothers, who had been friends with Sophie for a few years.

Although Sophie is older than Moeketsi, he mastered the courage and once asked her on a date during a family gathering. But she refused. At the next family lunch, Max asked her out again, and this time, she agreed after being encouraged by Moeketsi's family.

Wedding and divorce

Max Lichaba was married to Sophie Ndaba but they divorced in 2021 after his cheating allegations surfaced. Photo: @Twitter (Modified by author)

Source: Twitter

They dated for a few months but kept things under wraps, only making the public aware they were an item after an appearance on Top Billing. Max revealed he proposed three to four times before Sophie could say yes. When she did, they started planning their union. They held their traditional wedding in March 2018.

Unfortunately, their relationship was not without drama. In 2021, the entrepreneur revealed he cheated on his wife, Sophie Ndaba. This came after Sophie's youngest son, Lwandle, released a diss track titled My Step Dad Is A Devil, aimed at him.

In the song, Lwandle accused Max of cheating and being physically abusive to his mother. He also blamed his stepfather for his mother's depression.

Is Sophie Ndaba still married to Max Lichaba?

The two called it quits in 2021 after the cheating allegations surfaced. After the divorce, Sophie Ndaba moved on and has been rumoured to be dating a Nigerian pastor.

In the past, Sophie had been married to Themba Ndaba. As for now, Max Lichaba's wife is unknown mostly because he is speculated to be single.

Who are Max Lichaba's children?

He is reported to have children with different baby mamas. However, he has shared that his kids are his life after sharing a picture snapped with them on various occasions.

Max Lichaba's Instagram

Although there are several accounts with his name, the entrepreneur does not seem to have an official account. But he has opened an Instagram account for his businesses.

South African businessman Max Lichaba has multiple businesses to his name. In addition to his shrewd business skills, he is also known as the ex-husband of South African star Sophie Ndaba.

READ ALSO: Who is Lucky Lekgwathi? Age, family, career, current job, businesses, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Lucky Lekgwathi. Lucky Lekgwathi is a famous retired South African football defender. Most people may know him from his tremendous contribution to Mzansi's celebrated team Orlando Pirates.

His skills on the field were unmatched. In 2005, he represented Mzansi during the CONCACAF Gold Cup. But all this was a dream to Lucky Lekgwathi back in the day. Luckily for him, his prowess on the football field turned it into reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News