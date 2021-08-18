Step Dad Fail: Max Lichaba Admits to Cheating on Sophie Ndaba

Sophie Ndaba's estranged husband Max Lichaba opened up and revealed that he has indeed cheated on the actress

Lichaba said that his marriage to Sophie was now devoid of love and he was looking for it elsewhere

The businessman was responding to the allegations made against him by Sophie Ndaba's youngest son Lwandle

Max Lichaba has admitted to cheating on his estranged wife Sophie Ndaba. This comes after Sophie’s youngest son, Lwandle, released a diss track aimed at Max. The youngster made several allegations in the song, including the accusation of infidelity and abuse.

Max Lichaba has admitted to cheating on Sophie Ndaba

Speaking to TshisaLive, Lichaba said that he and Sophie had been in a loveless marriage.

He admitted to cheating on Sophie Ndaba as he felt that she was no longer the right woman for him.

“I’ve been going through two or three people to find ‘Miss Right’ and that doesn’t make me a monster,” he reportedly told the publication.

