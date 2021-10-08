Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi’s relationship is one that Mzansi people will never forget, and neither will they

Being a guest on MacG’s popular Podcast and Chill, Robert was asked how it all started between him and Pearl

Robert told the sweet story, explaining how Pearl tried to help him and he refused, but ended up asking her to dinner in the end

Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi’s relationship was one of Mzansi’s favourite golden oldie celebrity relationships. One for the books.

Robert Marawa has revealed how he and Pearl Tsushi met before dating. It’s hard to believe that Robert and Pearl were once one of Mzansi’s famous celeb couples. Image: @pearlthusi and @robert_marawa

The former sports anchor was recently on MacG’s lit Podcast and Chill with Mac YouTube show where he spoke on how he met Pearl. Ah, nothing better than a good old love story, neh!

It all went down at an event that Robert rocked up late to. Having had to park a considerable distance from the entrance of the event, Pearl offered Robert a lift to his car when leaving, reported OkMzansi.

Robert thanked Pearl but decided to walk, so she followed him with her car. Chatting while he walked and she drove, Robert and Pearl’s spark ignited.

Seeing an opportunity, Robert asked Pearl out to dinner and the rest was history, until it ended, of course. Fans were sad to see the relationship end as Robert and Pearl did make such a stunning and powerful celebrity couple.

Watch the full interview here:

