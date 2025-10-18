Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has opened up on what next for the Glamour Boys ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second leg showdown against AS Simba.

The Premier Soccer League giants drew the first leg of the second preliminary round against the Democratic Republic of Congo side at the TP Mazember Stadium on Saturday, October 18, 2025, which means they are condemned to a win in the second leg.

A place in the group phase of the competition is up for grabs and Amakhosi are favourites to secure the the qualification ticket.

Ben Youssef speaks on what to expect

The Kaizer Chiefs acknowledged that Simba are good side and they would take time to analyse their opponents before the next match.

Ben Youssef noted that with the first leg now completed, the focus shifts to the return fixture, which he expects to be just as challenging. He acknowledged AS Simba’s quality, describing them as a strong and physical side rather than a purely tactical or technical one.

The coach also highlighted the team’s busy schedule, with a midweek clash against Siwelele up next. He said they would take time to analyse the draw with AS Simba and prepare thoroughly for both upcoming matches.

According to Ben Youssef, the ultimate goal is to finish first in the group stage, approach each game with focus, and continue working hard to make their fans proud.

Source: Briefly News