Orlando Pirates suffered a major setback in the quest to secure a place in the CAF Champions League group phase as they stumbled to a defeat against Saint Eloi-Lupopo in the first leg of their second preliminary tie.

The Soweto giants made it to the semi-finals last season, losing to Pyramids FC, but they now face an uphill task to move to the next round after being thumped 3-0 by Lupopo in the first leg in Kinshasha.

Abdeslam Ouaddou and his boys have been told how they can overturn the 3-0 defeat and move to the next round.

CAFCL: Pirates' chances of qualifying

Football analyst Uche Anuma has shared his thoughts on Pirates chances of qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stage after losing to Lupopo.

"It would be difficult for Pirates if we are being honest because three goals is too much, they should have defended well and avoided the last goal scored by Lupopo," he said.

"It's not all over as there's still a second leg, and I am sure Lupopo will want to come to Orlando Stadium to defend their three-goal, but the Bucs need to score an early goal to stand a chance.

"An early goal will destabilise any for of defensive tactics their opponents are planning to use."

Source: Briefly News