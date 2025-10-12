Tshegofatso Mabasa would be in the Bafana Bafana squad, as Orlando Pirates legend Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has revealed why he has a better scoring rate than Evidence Makgopa.

It would be heart-breaking for a striker that has scored 34 goals in the last two seasons and 38 goals in one third of the current campaign not to be called up for Bafana squad or not to be a first choice striker at club level for Mabasa.

Source: Briefly News