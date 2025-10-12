Orlando Pirates Legend Explains Why Mabasa Deserves a Bafana Bafana Spot Over Makgopa
Tshegofatso Mabasa would be in the Bafana Bafana squad, as Orlando Pirates legend Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has revealed why he has a better scoring rate than Evidence Makgopa.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
It would be heart-breaking for a striker that has scored 34 goals in the last two seasons and 38 goals in one third of the current campaign not to be called up for Bafana squad or not to be a first choice striker at club level for Mabasa.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.