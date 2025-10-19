Khalil Ben Youssef Reacts to Ashley Du Preez’s Open-Goal Miss in Kaizer Chiefs’ Draw
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has shared his thoughts on the golden opportunity missed by striker Ashley du Preez during Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup Second Preliminary Round, first-leg match against AS Simba.
The Soweto giants were held to a goalless draw by their Congolese counterparts at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi.
The match was marked by missed chances, particularly by Chiefs. Khanyisa Mayo hit the crossbar, Du Preez missed an open goal, and Mfundo Vilakazi forced a stunning save from the home goalkeeper.
However, Du Preez’s glaring miss became the focal point of the post-match discussions, sparking debate about the quality of Amakhosi's attacking players.
Ben Youssef reflected on Kaizer Chiefs’ goalless draw against AS Simba, expressing disappointment that his side couldn’t capitalise on their chances.
He noted that Chiefs had two clear opportunities to score — one when Khanyisa Mayo’s effort struck the crossbar, and another late in the 88th minute following a good combination between Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, but Ashley Du Preez was unlucky to miss an open goal.
The result leaves the tie finely balanced heading into the return leg at Dobsonville Stadium next Saturday, with Chiefs vulnerable to elimination if the match ends in a scoring draw.
Despite the stalemate, Ben Youssef felt that his game plan was executed well. He explained that the team’s focus was to remain solid in the first half and then exploit the spaces in the second period — a plan he believes worked, even though luck wasn’t on their side in front of goal.
Looking ahead, the coach acknowledged that the second leg will be just as challenging, praising Simba for their physical style and quality. He added that the technical team will review the first leg and prepare thoroughly for the return fixture, reaffirming that their ultimate goal is to top their group and continue making the supporters proud.
Source: Briefly News
