Sol Phenduka weighed in on fresh claims about President Cyril Ramaphosa's visits to Hangwani Maumela's Sandton mansion

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts with a witty pun on his verified X account

Social media users urged Sol Phenduka to exercise caution, while some defended Ramaphosa

Sol Phenduka reacted to fresh claims about Ramphosa and Hangwani Maumela. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images, Kaya FM/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to the revelation that President Cyril Ramaphosa frequents Hangwani Maumela, who was recently raided by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in connection with the R2 billion Tembisa Hospital scandal.

The revelation that President Ramaphosa frequents Maumela’s Sandton home comes days after he explained his relationship with the alleged leader of one of the syndicates that looted Tembisa Hospital. Ramaphosa’s claim that his visit to Maumela’s home was a chance and one-off meeting got the side-eye from several South Africans, including Gareth Cliff.

It turns out Ramaphosa visited Maumela’s home more than once, and Sol Phenduka has weighed in on the revelation.

Sol reacts to claims Ramaphosa frequents Maumela's home

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, IOL reported that an unnamed neighbour living on the same street as Hangwani Maumela claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is a frequent visitor to the alleged looter’s Sandton mansion.

See the post below:

Sol Phenduka reacted to the revelation with his characteristic wit and made a pun about the cancelled Hey Neighbour festival, which was set to feature Doja Cat. He suggested that Ramaphosa couldn’t dodge this allegation that he frequents Maumela’s sprawling Sandton mansion. The post was captioned:

“Hey Neighbour. You can't doja this one.”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions. While some cautioned Sol Phenduka not to trust the report at face value, others defended Ramaphosa.

Here are some of the comments:

@MbazoMamba argued:

“You are a public figure 😏 and you perpetuate fake news. Besides, do you really think his hater would find it difficult to say this? You’re embarrassing yourself man.”

@ratone_tsiepe cautioned:

“You trust this publication at your own peril. They lied about 9 babies. Where are the babies?”

@iamziyar asked:

“Everyone knows that he is related to the president; he has never denied that, so what's the problem with him visiting a relative? Did he take an oath never to visit any of his relatives, or is there a law that says when a relative is accused of a crime, he can't be visited?”

@LiraMgl suggested:

“😂There's no picture/video proof, he can doja this one. 😂”

@Thapelo20148801 implied:

“At least he won’t know which neighbour said that, cause if he finds out the neighbour will follow what ANC does to whistleblowers.”

Sol Phenduka weighed in on new reports that Ramaphosa visited Hangwani Maumela's home on more occasions.

Gareth Cliff weighs in on tenderpreneurs

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff shared his thoughts on tenderpreneurs after the SIU raided Hangwani Maumela's sprawling mansion in Sandton.

Gareth Cliff shared his opinion while reacting to YouTuber and UnderCurrents host Roman Cabanac's take on tenderpreneurs. Cliff's take sparked a flurry of social media reactions.

