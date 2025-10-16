Jackie Phamotse weighed in on what suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya said about the missing Jerry Boshoga before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Phamotse claimed that Sibiya had accidentally used a word that confirmed he knew more than he was letting on

In the comments, some social media users agreed with Phamotse's suspicions, while others corrected her and pointed out the word Sibiya had used

Jackie Phamotse weighed in on Shadrack Sibiya’s alleged slip of the tongue during his testimony on Jerry Boshoga. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape, Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Controversial author Jackie Phomotse reacted to suspended national deputy police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya’s alleged slip of tongue while giving an update on the missing Tshwane entrepreneur and businessman Jerry Boshoga.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Shadrack Sibiya testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. When asked whether kidnapped businessman Jerry Boshoga is still alive, Sibiya had what Jackie Phamotse and several other social media users considered a Freudian slip.

Jackie Phamotse reacts to Shadrack Sibiya's Jerry Boshoga testimony

SABC News shared a video of Sibiya telling parliamentarians about Jerry Boshoga's status. The post was captioned:

“Lt-General Shadrack Sibiya says he cannot confirm whether kidnapped businessman Jerry Boshoga is still alive, adding that they have raided several houses, including in Limpopo, and all have yielded no results.”

In the video, Shadrack Sibiya spoke about Jerry Boshoga in the past tense. Reacting to the video, Jackie Phamotse, who was previously convicted for defamation, singled out one word that Shadrack Sibiya allegedly used in his response. She said the word, as well as Sibiya’s voice and body language, were evidence that he was letting off more than he knew. Jackie Phamotse’s reaction read:

“He just said, ‘Murder’ 🤯🤯 This man knows far more than what he is saying. His voice and anxious expressions say a lot. This man is LYING! He just confirmed something here.”

See the post below:

SA weigh in on Jackie Phamotse's reaction

In the comments section, several social media users agreed with Phamotse. Others advised Phamotse to be cautious and clarified the word Sibiya had used.

Here are some of the comments:

@KastroSol claimed:

“The biggest mistake the family made was to inform Sibiya of his whereabouts.”

@IssaihThendo said:

“People want us to believe him. This man has been lying to us big time.”

@kgosi_yaBakwena clarified:

“He said ‘matter’, not ‘murder’.

@Bizlifestyle4 advised:

“I don't think it's wise to try and catch someone out who is clearly not articulate in English.”

@KhayaMhlongo12 remarked:

“He knows a lot about Mr Matlala.”

@thendopaseka highlighted:

“No. He said ‘his matter’.”

@TshepoStyles argued:

"You can come prepared to lie until the session for questions commences. You will never know what you will be asked, that's why he's floating. The truth is in his tongue."

Jackie Phamotse shared her thoughts on Shadrack Sibiya’s alleged slip-up while testifying about Jerry Boshoga. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images, Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images

