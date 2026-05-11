Limpopo-born musician Nova Dzaii, known as The Black Ninja, has reportedly passed away

Dzaii's death comes a few days after Queen Terc died in a tragic car accident

South Africans and fans of the Lekompo musician took to social media to pay tribute to him on Sunday, 10 May 2026

Lekompo community mourns the passing of Nova Dzaii aka The Black Ninja

Source: Twitter

The entertainment music industry is mourning the tragic death of Lekompo artist Nova Dzaii, popularly known as The Black Ninja.

Dzaii's passing comes after the talented Lekompo musician Queen Terc passed away in a car accident.

Queen Terc made headlines when her management announced her memorial and funeral services on social media.

Entertainment channel Buzz Life News reported on its X account on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

Briefly News will give an update on Dzaii's cause of death, as well as his memorial and funeral details.

Social media users mourn the Lekompo star

@Tee___max said:

There's no bad luck, these guys are new in the industry, especially the kekompo artists, they get drunk and do all these movements."

@Chibuleni responded:

"Something is horribly wrong with Lekompo artists."

@Moj3la reacted:

"Aowa jwale ona okare artist tsa Lekompo ona le ntwe e ba fetsang. (It looks like the Lekompo artists are being targeted). Jooo."

@vaChihwenga wrote:

"Is the Lekompo genre a cult genre? At this rate, it will become extinct soon."

@hulisanani reacted:

"At this point, you must leave Lekompo music."

@ntatemolekga wrote:

"Such a young man. What could be the cause?"

@onetimepantsula said:

"Tjooooooooooo home boy. Rest in peace mfanakithi," (my boy).

@Kamo96BucsBABY responded:

"How do people even listen to such music, though?"

@letlodi130663 wrote:

"We must pray for Lekompo artists."

@BennieSonamzi reacted:

"They die every weekend."

@MalcolmX2312 said:

"Eish, Limpopo."

@veneration1 replied:

"Bathong kante what's going on ka Lekompo?"

@mondli_khu12336 commented:

"Lekompo needs prayers from the ZCC church too much."

@mongoanengVilla wrote:

"Nig**s must learn from old cats bo Monada, vaya ole one."

@RealBhoqo responded:

"Shebe being in jail is protection from his ancestors; he should have been dead now by a car accident."

@MaboeLaurence said:

"Shebeshxt is better off in that holding cell."

@Jozie_Bk asked:

"Is the Limpopo River far?"

@kgao09 replied:

"Attitude of driving."

@MokoneMakhaya commented:

"Yerrrrrr kgane keng bann," (What's going on?)

@Florencemsiman1 reacted:

"O kare go nna Lekompo artist ke bothata (It looks like being a Lekompo artist is a curse), because why every one is dying like this?"

@MolefeGatsheni responded:

"Are we sure no one is killing these Lekompo artists? Too many are dying way too soon."

@SnezzyMc replied:

"Our young stars are dying. God forbid. May his soul rest in peace."

@mphor3893 said:

"It was a car accident."

Lekompo community mourns the passing of Nova Dzaii aka The Black Ninja

Source: Twitter

RIP: Lekompo star Adifele Maimele, known as Fuego shot and killed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of Adifele Maimele, also known as Fuego.

Fuego's manager confirmed his passing in a statement on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

South Africans paid tribute to the fan-favourite artist this week.

Source: Briefly News