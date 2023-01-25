Celebrity weddings are usually public events since fans and non-fans are constantly curious about their personal lives. This fascination with celebrity unions also includes frequent divorces. However, some divorces are unexpected, particularly when a couple has been married for a long time before announcing their separation. The divorce of Sean Payton and Beth Shuey after more than 20 years of marriage was a surprise.

Beth Shuey is the ex-wife of a former American football coach and quarterback, Sean Payton. Where did Sean Payton coach? Payton is most recognised for leading the National Football League's New Orleans Saints as their head coach. The second-longest NFL coaching career among active head coaches is another noteworthy accomplishment of Bet's ex-husband. But, contrary to her ex-husband, Beth did not reveal much about her occupation other than the fact that she is an entrepreneur.

Profile summary and bio

Background information

Beth Shuey is an American celebrity ex-wife who was born in 1968 in Indiana, United States of America. She is 55 years old in 2023. She was raised alongside her sister, Debbie Shuey Doyle, in their hometown in Indiana. Her father is Thomas Milton Shuey, and her mother is Joyce Antcliff Shuey.

Sean Payton's ex-wife had her early education at North Newton Junior and Senior High School. She proceeded to Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana. At the end of her program, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing.

Career

Beth Shuey had tried out several things right after her graduation from the university. She has worked as a Divorce Care Leader and has served as a coach at Cross Timbers Church, located in Argyle, Texas. She is a bubbling author who co-authored Beautiful Ashes.

Speaking about the book, Beth said, "The book is about God's beautiful redemption from the ashes that we all find ourselves in the beauty that it can become." The rest of her engagements are mostly about business and entrepreneurship.

Relationship and marriage

Sean Payton and his ex-wife, Beth Shuey, first met at Indiana University when Payton was working there as a coach while schooling. It was not long before they fell in love and started dating.

They took a step further with their love by getting married on 11 July, 1992. Their marriage did not seem to have many problems from the onset, but as years passed, the couple drifted from one another until each of them decided to move on with their lives.

How old is Sean Payton?

Sean Payton is 59 years old as of 2023. He was born on 29 December 1963 in San Mateo, California, United States.

Why did Sean Payton divorce Beth Shuey?

There was no clear or specific cause of their divorce. But, immediately after the Bountygate Scandal broke in 2009, their marriage never remained the same. After Payton's suspension in 2012, the couple decided to go for a divorce.

Has Sean Payton's ex-wife remarried?

Yes, she has. Sean also found love in another woman; he married former beauty queen and American nurse Skylene Montgomery on 21 June 2021. The two started dating back in 2012, shortly after the former couple filed for a divorce.

How old is Skylene Montgomery?

She is 38 years old. She was born on 4 December 1984 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States.

Who is Beth Shuey married to?

Beth Shuey's current husband, Jamie McGuire, is a realtor; they married on 20 September 2020. Jamie has worked with the Jim Allen Group.

Children

Sean Payton and Beth Shuey had two kids together before their marriage broke. In 1997, their daughter Meghan was born. She will be 26 years old in 2023. In 2000, they welcomed Connor into the world. In 2023, he will be 23 years old.

Beth Shuey's husband, McGuire, also had two children before marrying Shuey. The family lives happily in their home in North Carolina.

Beth Shuey's net worth

Shuey's net worth is allegedly around $2 million. She has had a variety of jobs during her career and has always been career-focused. She has now released her book as well. She also received alimony from her ex-husband, which undoubtedly increased her net worth.

Beth Shuey became popular after marrying the former American Football coach, Sean Payton. Their marriage lasted for about a decade and produced two children before the couple called it quits and went their separate ways. After years of divorce, the former lovers found love again and married their new sweethearts.

