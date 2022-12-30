Marisela Vallejos Felix's biography: The untold story of Chalino Sánchez's wife

The death of one's husband comes with a lot of pain and is never a good incident. After losing their husband, some people are left in terrible financial conditions. On the other hand, some automatically move into a position of control over what their husband left behind. Such was the case of Marisela Vallejos Felix, who received royalties from her late husband's music until she passed.

Marisela Felix is famous as the wife of the late Mexican singer Chalino Sánchez. She married him for nine years and had two children for him before he was murdered. As much as possible, she lives away from the media but her late husband's fame still keeps her in the spotlight.

Marisela Vallejos Felix's bio

Background information

Marisela Vallejos was born in Mexicali, Baja, California, Mexico, to Ramona and Gabriel Sanchez. She was an only child and attended a private school in her locality.

How old is Marisela Sanchez?

Marisela Vallejos Felix's age is yet to be determined. The reason is that when she was born is not public knowledge, though some believe she was born in the 1970s, which means she would have been in her 50s in 2023.

Career

What Marisela did for a living is relatively unknown. Nevertheless, because her husband's fame grew after his death, she made money from the royalties she got from the sales of his albums.

Marisela Vallejos Felix's husband

Marisela Vallejos's husband was Chalino Sánchez. Fully known as Rosalino "Chalino" Sánchez Félix and posthumously as El Rey del Corrido, he was a Mexican singer-songwriter considered one of the most influential narcocorrido singers of the late 20th century. Some of the songs he composed revolved around topical issues like drug trafficking, the Mexican Revolution, and suicides.

Marisela and Sánchez met while she was working in Los Angeles. Interestingly, Chalino's cousin orchestrated the meeting, and the lovebirds eventually wedded in 1984 while Marisela was pregnant with Alan, her first child. They also had a daughter called Cynthia before Rosalino was shot and killed.

Not much is known about Chalino Sanchez's daughter. However, his son, Alan, took after him and was a celebrated artiste in the US and Mexico. Unfortunately, he died 12 years after his father in a road accident on his way to his father's home.

How did Chalino Sanchez die?

Chalino Sanchez died in Mexico on 16 May 1992 in what can best be described as an organised murder. While performing on stage, he received a letter containing a threat to his life, and he left the stage just after reading this letter.

The iconic singer left the club with his two brothers, his cousin, and some young ladies. On their way, some armed men who claimed to be state police pulled the group over in Chevrolet Suburbans and took one of his brothers. The supposed police officers convinced Chalino that the commandant wanted to see him; he joined them in their vehicle and allowed the other cars to follow.

Mexican-American singer Adan "Chalino" Sanchez was photographed in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregory Bojorquez

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, after some hours, they found his body dumped beside an irrigation canal close to the neighbourhood of Los Laureles, Culiacan.

Is Marisela Vallejos Felix still alive?

Yes, Chalino Sanchez's wife is. She even obtained American citizenship. While expressing how grateful she was, she said:

They also asked me to have my taxes in order and to verify my stay in the country because I was entering and leaving because of my mother's illness. I had to show how many times I had been in and out, and for how long. I felt liberated and I feel like now I can express myself.

Marisela Vallejos Felix's net worth

According to Wealth Celebrity's website, Marisela Sanchez's net worth is allegedly $3 million. She is reportedly a businesswoman, though details of her business are unknown.

Losing one's husband and son within 12 years is not something many people can take standing. However, Marisela Vallejos Felix did not give up on life because of the death of her loved ones.

