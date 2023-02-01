Ria Sommerfeld's bio, age, ethnicity, relationship, occupation, profiles

Ria Sommerfeld is a model and hairdresser who is famous in Germany. She first rose to recognition in 2004 as Miss Philippines Germany, but she became famous after marrying a guitarist named Tom Kaulitz. Who is she?

The Famous hairstylist will turn 41 in 2023.

The beauty pageant has concealed her identity and is not on any social media platforms. Since her divorce, Ria has grown noticeably more reclusive and seems to have gone to great lengths to keep her life hidden. However, some information about her life has been publicly disclosed.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ria Sommerfeld Age 41 years (as of 2023) Birthdate October 9, 1982 Zodiac sign Libra Place of Birth Hamburg, Germany Occupation Actress, Hair Stylist and Model Height in inches 5' 7" (170 cm) Weight in pounds 130 (59 kg) Body Measurements in inches 34-23-34 Dress size 6 (US) Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Nationality German Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Famous for Hairstylist, celebrity wife Instagram Ria Manila

It is unclear who the beauty queen is dating now after separating from Tom.

Ria Sommerfeld's biography and physical stats

The middle-aged woman has light brown hair and light brown skin. Her height is 5 feet 7 inches, and she weighs about 130 pounds. Ria Sommerfeld's parents and siblings remain unknown.

Ria Sommerfeld's age

Born in Germany on October 9, 1982, the hairstylist has the birth sign of Libra and turns 41 years old in 2023.

Ria Sommerfeld's ethnicity

The ex-celebrity wife is of Asian ancestry but has resided in Germany.

Career

Besides competing in beauty events, Ria has not disclosed anything about her career.

Personal life

After meeting in 2015, Ria and Tom Kaulitz went ahead to get married. They had dated several years before.

The German musician and producer has earned much from singing and acting.

Tom Kaulitz

The German guitarist is a songwriter and producer. He is most recognized for his work as the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel since 2001.

Bill Kaulitz, his identical twin, is a lead singer for the band. The internationally recognized guitarist was born in 1989 in Leipzig,

Tom Kaulitz's divorce

One year into their marriage Ria and Tom could not get along. There arose irreconcilable differences between them, and as a result, they divorced in 2018 and ended their marriage.

Tom filed for divorce in September 2016 and became official on August 17, 2018. It is unclear if they had children.

Who is Ria Sommerfeld's boyfriend now?

The model's boyfriend is unknown. Since 2018, Ria has continued living her life and is now a resident of Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Ria Sommerfeld's husband is also not known.

Heidi Klum

She is the wife of Tom Kaulitz and a German-born national. She has been modelling since the age of 18. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's romance was declared legal in 2019. Tom is Heidi's third husband.

Tom Kaulitz's net worth

The guitarist is thought to be worth around $25 million. His music and merchandising sales account for most of his revenue.

Ria Sommerfeld's Instagram

The username Ria Manila on Instagram is private and has 5,793 followers. The same username has an account on Twitter; it is unclear whether that is the hair stylist's official username. Ria is not active on social media.

Ria Sommerfeld's net worth

Besides hairdressing, the net worth and earnings of the model are not known with certainty.

Ria Sommerfeld's family and place of employment are not thoroughly publicized, even though she gained international fame after competing in a renowned beauty competition. She earned more fame when she married a well-known guitarist, but after that, there are fewer facts available about her.

