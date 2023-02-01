Ria Sommerfeld's bio, age, ethnicity, relationship, occupation, profiles
Ria Sommerfeld is a model and hairdresser who is famous in Germany. She first rose to recognition in 2004 as Miss Philippines Germany, but she became famous after marrying a guitarist named Tom Kaulitz. Who is she?
The beauty pageant has concealed her identity and is not on any social media platforms. Since her divorce, Ria has grown noticeably more reclusive and seems to have gone to great lengths to keep her life hidden. However, some information about her life has been publicly disclosed.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Ria Sommerfeld
|Age
|41 years (as of 2023)
|Birthdate
|October 9, 1982
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of Birth
|Hamburg, Germany
|Occupation
|Actress, Hair Stylist and Model
|Height in inches
|5' 7" (170 cm)
|Weight in pounds
|130 (59 kg)
|Body Measurements in inches
|34-23-34
|Dress size
|6 (US)
|Shoe size
|8 (US)
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Nationality
|German
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Famous for
|Hairstylist, celebrity wife
|Ria Manila
Ria Sommerfeld's biography and physical stats
The middle-aged woman has light brown hair and light brown skin. Her height is 5 feet 7 inches, and she weighs about 130 pounds. Ria Sommerfeld's parents and siblings remain unknown.
Ria Sommerfeld's age
Born in Germany on October 9, 1982, the hairstylist has the birth sign of Libra and turns 41 years old in 2023.
Ria Sommerfeld's ethnicity
The ex-celebrity wife is of Asian ancestry but has resided in Germany.
Career
Besides competing in beauty events, Ria has not disclosed anything about her career.
Personal life
After meeting in 2015, Ria and Tom Kaulitz went ahead to get married. They had dated several years before.
Tom Kaulitz
The German guitarist is a songwriter and producer. He is most recognized for his work as the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel since 2001.
Bill Kaulitz, his identical twin, is a lead singer for the band. The internationally recognized guitarist was born in 1989 in Leipzig,
Tom Kaulitz's divorce
One year into their marriage Ria and Tom could not get along. There arose irreconcilable differences between them, and as a result, they divorced in 2018 and ended their marriage.
Tom filed for divorce in September 2016 and became official on August 17, 2018. It is unclear if they had children.
Who is Ria Sommerfeld's boyfriend now?
The model's boyfriend is unknown. Since 2018, Ria has continued living her life and is now a resident of Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Ria Sommerfeld's husband is also not known.
Heidi Klum
She is the wife of Tom Kaulitz and a German-born national. She has been modelling since the age of 18. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's romance was declared legal in 2019. Tom is Heidi's third husband.
Tom Kaulitz's net worth
The guitarist is thought to be worth around $25 million. His music and merchandising sales account for most of his revenue.
Ria Sommerfeld's Instagram
The username Ria Manila on Instagram is private and has 5,793 followers. The same username has an account on Twitter; it is unclear whether that is the hair stylist's official username. Ria is not active on social media.
Ria Sommerfeld's net worth
Besides hairdressing, the net worth and earnings of the model are not known with certainty.
Ria Sommerfeld's family and place of employment are not thoroughly publicized, even though she gained international fame after competing in a renowned beauty competition. She earned more fame when she married a well-known guitarist, but after that, there are fewer facts available about her.
Briefly News