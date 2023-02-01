What is Cylia Chasman famous for and where does she live?

Cylia Chasman is an American internet star and the daughter of a respected Hollywood executive. She is widely recognized for being the former girlfriend of Jack Dylan Grazer, an American actor known for his roles in Shazam! (2019) as Freddy Freeman, It horror film (2017) as Eddie, and Me, Myself, and I (2017 to 2018) as Young Alex Riley.

Cylia's abuse allegations against her former boyfriend Jack left the internet divided. Some sided with her, but others accused her of trying to ruin Jack's Hollywood career to gain followers. What happened to them, and where is she now?

Cylia Chasman's profiles summary and bio

Full name Cécilia Marti Chasman Date of birth 14th October 2005 Age 17 years old in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Gender Female Pronouns She/her Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Former boyfriend Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (2020 to 2021) Parents French actress Nadia Fares and Hollywood executive Steven Chasman Siblings One, sister Shanna Profession Social media star Social media Instagram

What is Cylia Chasman famous for?

She came into the spotlight when she began dating Shazam! actor Jack Dylan Grazer in early 2020. The former teen lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020 but broke up several months later in 2021.

Cylia Chasman and Jack Grazer's breakup was highly publicized after Cylia, her sister Shanna, and some of her friends accused the 19-year-old actor of abusing her and being unfaithful during their relationship. Jack refuted the claims, saying Cylia was lying and revealed that he and his mother had decided not to prosecute her to avoid complicating the issue.

Who is Cylia Chasman dating?

The rising internet star is currently single. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Jack Grazer moved on and is currently dating 25-year-old TikTok star, Morgan Cohen. Jack came out as bi-sexual in July 2021 and uses he/they pronouns.

What age is Cylia Chasman?

The American internet star was born on 14th October 2005. Cylia Chasman's age is 17 years old in 2023 and her birth sign is Libra.

Cylia Chasman's nationality

The celebrity daughter holds American nationality. She was born in the United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Cylia Chasman's parents

Cylia Chasman's mother is Nadia Fares, a Moroccan-born French actress and composer known for her roles in Wild Card (2015), War (2007), Storm Warning (2007), The Crimson Rivers (2000), Revivre, Les Ombres Rouges, Marseilles, and Wasabi (2001). Her father Steven S. Chasman is a successful Hollywood entertainment executive. He is known for producing the Transporter franchise, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Wrath of Man (2021), Kung Fury 2, and The One (2001).

Who is Cylia Chasman’s sister?

Cylia has one sibling, an elder sister called Shanna Leelee Chasman. She was born on 6th October 2002 and is 20 years old in 2023. Shanna sings and plays the guitar.

Cylia Chasman's height

Jack Grazer's ex-girlfriend has an estimated height of 5 feet 6 inches. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Does Cylia Chasman have TikTok?

Steven Chasman's daughter does not have a verified TikTok account. She is only active on Instagram and her handle, @cylia.chasman, has over 381 thousand followers as of February 2023.

It is not clear what career path Cylia Chasman will pursue. She has Hollywood connections but is yet to show interest in following in her parents' footsteps.

