Eddie Murphy is one of the most prominent names in Hollywood, with his career beginning in the early 1980s. However, the funnyman is not the only one in his family who decided to grace the big screens, as one of his children, Bella Murphy, has decided to follow in his footsteps. So, what do we know about her, and where can we see her acting skills?

Currently, in her early 20s, she does not have the extensive acting experience that her father does. But, since she broke into the scene recently, she shows no signs of slowing down. This is what we know about the up-and-coming actress in summary before we further detail her biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bella Zahra Murphy Nickname 'Bella' Date of birth 29 January 2002 Age 20 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA (according to reports) Romantic orientation Heterosexual (unconfirmed) Religious beliefs Unconfirmed Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 52-57 kg (estimated) Height 165 cm Hair colour Black (braids) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Children None Profession Actress Education Unknown Native language English Net worth $1-$5 million Social media profiles Instagram

As one of Eddie Murphy’s children, some think she got an easy start in her acting career due to her famous father. However, her obvious talent and charisma in front of the camera have shown otherwise. Here are more details on her life, including movies you can catch her in and who her other siblings are.

Who are Eddie Murphy's kids?

The actor has a big family unit, with ten children. Besides Bella, the children include Eric Murphy, Izzy Oona Murphy, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Bria Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy, Max Charles Murphy, Zola Ivy Murphy, Christian Murphy and Shayne Audra Murphy.

Who is Eddie Murphy's wife?

Currently, the star is not married, but he has been in a long-term relationship with his partner Paige Butcher since 2012 and the duo are said to be engaged.

Who is Bella Murphy's mother?

Nicole Mitchell Murphy is the mother of Bella and one of Eddie's ex-wives. After meeting in 1988 at an NAACP Image Awards show, he and Nicole started a long-term relationship. They eventually went on to get married on 18 March 1993 at the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Sadly, it was not meant to last, and they officially divorced in 2006.

Bella Murphy’s age

Born on 29 January 2002, she is currently 20 years old.

Bella Murphy’s height

The starlet stands at an average height of 165 cm.

Bella Murphy’s children

The actress is not known to have any children of her own.

Bella Murphy’s movies

To date, the actress's acting credits are as follows:

Coming 2 America (2021)

Fairyland and Dollface (2019)

Bella Murphy’s net worth

Sources vary, but her value is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Bella Murphy’s profiles

Bella Murphy’s Instagram page is @bellamurphy._, with 40.3 thousand followers. She is not known to have any other forms of social media.

With an already booming acting career under her belt after just a few years, Bella Murphy has proven that she is more than her famous surname and is an actress to keep an eye on in the coming years.

