Angela Simmons’ net worth, age, children, partner, height, education, profiles

Angela Simmons is an American reality star known for appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop. She co-owns Pastry Wear with her sister Vanessa Simmons. She is also widely recognized for being the daughter of the veteran hip-hop star Rev Run. Read here for more on Angela Simmons' net worth and other intriguing facts.

Angela Simmons is a common name among hip-hop lovers. Her father is a rap legend, and she has dated several rappers, including Bow Wow and Oscar Skillz.

Angela Simmons' profiles summary and bio

Full name Angela Renee Simmons Date of birth 18th September 1987 Age 35 years in 2022 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.7 m) Body measurements Approximately 34-27-37 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Relationship status Single Children Sutton Joseph Tennyson (With ex-fiancé Tennyson) Parents Valarie Vaughn and rapper Joseph Simmons Siblings Six, including Vanessa, Joseph Simmons Jr, Russell Simons Jr, Diggy Simmons, Victoria, and Miles Simmons Profession Reality television star, shoe designer, entrepreneur Net worth About $7 million in 2022 Social media profiles Instagram

Angela Simmons' net worth

The reality star has an estimated net worth of $7 million in 2022. She is a savvy business lady and reality TV star.

Angela Simmons' career

She came into the limelight in 2005 when she started appearing in her family's MTV reality series, Run's House. In 2006, she started working as an editor of the mini magazine Angela's Rundown, a fashion magazine for teenagers. The paper was distributed along with the Word Up magazine, which halted operations in 2012.

In 2007, the reality television star founded a footwear line called Pastry Footwear. She also featured on the MTV reality show Daddy's Girls with Vanessa. In 2016, she became the executive producer of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Other reality shows she has starred in are The Real (2016) and Fashion News Live (2008 to 2014).

In 2015, Angela was cast to star in Supermodel as Tracy. She also established a lifestyle brand called Angela I Am to support and encourage young people looking to enter the business world. Angela Simmon's popularity has also landed her major brand ambassadorial deals. She has worked with Curls, PureLeef, Flat Tummy Tea, Express Smile Atlanta, and Dhair Boutique.

Angela Simmons' education

She attended the Fashion Institute of Technology to nurture her passion for fashion and design. However, she dropped out a year later to pursue entrepreneurship.

Angela Simmons' age

The reality star was born on 18th September 1987, in Queens, New York. She is 35 years old in 2022.

Angela Simmons' parents

The reality star is the daughter of legendary hip-hop artist Joseph Simmons, popularly known as Reverend Run. The rapper is one of the founders of the famous rap group Run DMC. Her mother is Valarie Vaughn. After her parents' divorce, her father remarried Justine Jones Simmons.

Angela Simmons' siblings

The entrepreneur has six siblings, including four half-siblings. Her father, Rev. Run, and her mother, Valarie, had three children. Her father later had three more children with Justine.

Is Angela Simmons older than Vanessa?

Vanessa is older than Angela. She was born on 5th August 1983 (39 in 2022), while Angela was born on 18th September 1987 (35 in 2022).

Do Vannessa and Angela Simmons have the same mother?

The reality stars have the same mother, Valarie Vaughn. Their father is rapper Rev Run. Vanessa is Rev's eldest child.

How rich is Vanessa Simmons?

Rapper Rev Run's oldest daughter has an estimated net worth of $9 million in 2022. She is a successful entrepreneur, reality television star and actress.

Angela Simmons' children

The entrepreneur has one child, son Sutton Joseph Tennyson, born on 22nd September 2016. The son's father is the late Sutton Tennyson.

Is Angela Simmons in a relationship?

The reality star has not been linked to anyone lately. She previously dated Daniel Jacobs (2020) and Khalil Mack (2018).

Who is Angela Simmons engaged to?

She was previously engaged to Sutton Tennyson in April 2016 and called it off in December 2017 after cheating allegations emerged. Her first engagement was with producer Oscar Skillz in December 2009, but it only lasted two months.

What happened to Angela Simmons' fiancé?

Her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, was shot 13 times on 3rd November 2018 outside his home in Atlanta. He died from gunshot wounds.

Are Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons still friends?

Romeo and Rev Run's daughter are no longer friends. The two dated briefly in 2012 but had remained friends after their breakup.

Is Growing Up Hip Hop still on?

The WEtv reality series is still on, although the date for season 7 return has not been communicated. Season 6 aired its last episode on 24th March 2022.

Does Bow Wow like Angela Simmons?

Rapper Bow Wow considers Angela his friend. They have known each other since they were teenagers and have worked together on several projects.

Who made Pastry Shoes?

Pastry Shoes was founded by rapper Rev Run's daughters, Vanessa and Angela Simmons, in 2007.

How many baby mamas does Rev Run have?

The legendary rapper has been married twice. He had three children with his first wife, Valarie Vaughn. In June 1994, he tied the knot with Justine Simmons, and they had four kids (including the late Victoria). Justine and Rev Run have been married for over 25 years.

Angela Simmons continues to be one of the favourite cast members on Growing Up Hip Hop. You will get to know more about her life in the upcoming season of the reality series.

