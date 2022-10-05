Ketanji Brown Jackson is the new associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America, who American President Joe Biden nominated in Febuary of this year. Many have praised the election of a woman of colour to be a figurehead of the Supreme Court and want to know more about her life, including details about her daughters, Leila Jackson and Talia Jackson. This article discusses all information available on the prominent family.

More focus was put on the associate justice and her children after a video of her one daughter, Leila, proudly admiring her mother during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing back in March of 2022. Since then, people have been hungry for more details on Ketanji's young daughters, who mostly stay out of the spotlight. So, who is Leila Jackson and her sister, Talia? Here is a joined profile summary of the two before we elaborate.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Leila Jackson Talia Jackson Nickname Leila Talia Date of birth 2004 2001 Age 18 years old (estimated) 21 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Unknown Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA Undisclosed location in the USA Romantic orientation Unknown Unknown Religious beliefs Christianity ( family's belief Christianity ( family's belief Current residence Washington, DC, USA Washington, DC, USA Current nationality American American Marital status Single Single Ethnicity Mixed descent (African-American mother, caucasian father) Mixed descent (African-American mother, caucasian father) Gender Female Female Weight Unknown Unknown Height Known Unknown Hair colour Dark brown Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Parents Ketanji Brown Jackson and Patrick G. Jackson Ketanji Brown Jackson and Patrick G. Jackson Children None None Profession Student Student Education Currently in high school Currently in college Native language English English Net worth Unknown Unknown Social media profiles Not made public Not made public

Ketanji's youngest daughter had always admired her mother, going as far as to pen a letter to the then-president Barack Obama in 2016 when she was just 11 years old to give her mom the title of associate justice. Eventually, her wishes came through, thanks to President Joe Biden. But, before we get into more details on Ketanji Brown Jackson's daughters, here is some more information on the prominent figure herself.

What does the name Katanji mean?

The meaning of her surname differs with each culture and language but is mainly translated to 'lovely one' or 'pure gold'.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s height

Standing at 154 cm, the pint-sized jurist is a force to be reckoned with.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband

She has been married to Dr Patrick Graves Jackson since 1996, and their marriage seems to grow stronger by the day. Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband’s ethnicity is caucasian, which makes her daughters of mixed descent.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s parent’s nationality

Although not much is known about her parents, they are known to be of African-American descent.

Leila Jackson's age

Her exact age is not confirmed, but she seems to be 17/18 years old as of 2022.

How old is Talia Jackson?

As of 2022, the eldest daughter is believed to be 21 years old, but there is no confirmation.

Where does Talia Jackson attend college?

Talia Jackson’s college has never been publicly disclosed, indicating the family wishes to maintain as much sense of privacy and normalcy as possible.

What is Talia Jackson famous for?

Although the famous actress has the same age, they are not believed to be the same person. The actress has different parents and siblings listed online and does not seem to be associated with Ketanji.

Is Talia Jackson related to Michael Jackson?

So, is the actress commonly associated with Ketanji's family related to the famous signer Michael who shares the same surname? The simple answer is no.

Although not much is currently known about Talia Jackson or Leila Jackson, plenty of new information about the new associate justice of the Supreme Court and her family can be expected to come out since her new position.

