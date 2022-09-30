Fanele Ntuli is a South African actress relatively new to the acting industry. She is already making waves in the acting world, with a handful of iconic acting roles in her name. What shows can you expect to see her in, and what else do we know about the star's life?

Besides Fanele Ntuli’s TV roles which have made her a household name, she is also a presenter and YouTuber, gathering a significant following on the YouTube platform. Each new video includes details about self-awareness and relationships and keeps fans updated with her life.

Fanele Ntuli's profile summary and bio

Full name Fanele Ntuli Nickname Fanele Date of birth 7 March 1991 Age 31 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current nationality South Africa Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Dress size 30 (UK) size Height 173 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actress, presenter, YouTuber Education Durban Girls High School Native language Zulu (native), fluent in English Net worth R1 160 972.80 Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

The actress, Fanele Ntuli has a YouTube channel titled Journey To Self, and has 697 subscribers as of 5 October 2022. She is on Instagram with 128,000 followers. Her role in Uzalo on SABC1 shot her to fame and she co starred alongside the famous South African actor Ntokozo Dlamini.

How old is Fanele Ntuli?

Reports reveal that Fanele's age is 31 years of age in 2022. She was born on 7 March 1991. She has dark brown eyes, skin and hair.

Fanele Ntuli’s nationality

The actress was born and bred in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, where she still works and currently resides. She holds South African nationality and has Zulu roots.

Fanele Ntuli’s partner

Fanele Ntuli is not married and has not confirmed whether she is in a relationship. There are some online rumours that she is involved with her Durban Gen co-star Mike Malwandla, but she has not confirmed this.

Fanele Ntuli’s children

The actress does not seem to have children, but she has never confirmed or denied this.

Fanele Ntuli’s career

Most well-known as Dr Zondo from Durban Gen, Fanele Ntuli’s TV shows also include Uzalo, which sees her starring as the character named Mandisa. She also has some experience as a presenter, but there is no further information online.

Fanele Ntuli’s net worth

Based on the general income for actors in South Africa, she is estimated to earn about R45 000 per month. Reports reveal Ntuli's estimated net worth to be around R1 160 972.80.

Fanele Ntuli's significant fanbase is evident online through her social media pages, and many fans sing her praises daily through their social media posts. Her entertainment career started in 2013 and her meteoric rise to stardom has significantly increased her net worth.

