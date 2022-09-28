Who is Samaya Hoover? Everything to know about Larry Hoover's daughter

Most gangster families are kept under wraps, and for good reasons. They are always targets, and keeping them low-key is a good thing to protect them. This might explain why most people do not know of Larry Hoover's daughter Samaya Hoover. Larry is an American gang leader and founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples.

Samaya Hoover is best known as Larry Hoover's daughter. Larry Hoover is labelled as one of Chicago's notorious criminals.

Source: Instagram

The future for kids belonging to gangsters is always on a thin line. Either they could fall victim to attacks targeting their father or follow in their footsteps. But none of these appears to be the case with Samaya Hoover. Here are lesser-known facts about Larry Hoover's daughter.

Profile summary

Place of birth Jackson, Mississippi Famous as Larry Hoover's daughter Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Mother Winndye Jenkins Siblings Tyree and Larry Jr.

Who is Samaya Hoover?

The only thing known about Samaya Hoover is that she is Larry Hoover's daughter. Anything more than this. including her age and pictures are unavailable online.

Source: Instagram

She is mainly recognized as Larry Hoover's daughter. But unfortunately, Larry is labelled one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history.

So who are the 3 Kings of Gd?

They are Barksdale himself, King Larry, who led the Black Gangster Disciples, and King Jerome 'Shorty' Freeman, who led the Black Gangsters. The Gangster Disciples, better known as Gd were divided after Barksdale's death. A king led each division.

Who is Larry Hoover and what did he do?

Larry is a gang leader who rose to fame after taking over the reins of the Black Gangster Disciples Nation. This was after its former leader David Barksdale passed away in 1974 from kidney failure stemming from an injury caused by an earlier shooting.

On the evening of 26th February 1973, William "Pooky" Young, a 19-year-old neighbourhood illegal substance dealer, was abducted and shot to death in an alley in Chicago's Englewood neighbourhood. The gang kingpin had ordered his killing.

This was discovered after he was mentioned by one of the three people accused of stealing illegal substances and money from the gang six days before the shooting. In light of this, Larry and Young's killer, Andrew Howard, a Black Disciple member, were arrested on 16th March 1973.

What happened to Larry Hoover?

After his arrest, he was charged with murder in November 1973 alongside Andrew Howard. They were both sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison. The gang kingpin was sent to Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois, to serve his term.

However, while in prison, he was indicted for extortion, drug conspiracy, and continuing to engage in a criminal enterprise after discoveries from a 17-year undercover investigation by the federal government. He was found guilty of the charges and sent to the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Security Facility in Florence, Colorado. He is currently serving six life sentences.

How old is Larry Hoover?

He was born on 30th November 1950 and is 71 years old as of September 2022. Although his age is known, his daughter, Samaya Hoover's age remains a mystery. It is reported that she was born in Jackson, Mississippi.

Who is Larry Hoover's wife?

He was married to Winndye Jenkins. Jenkins is the mother of his three children: Samaya, Tyree, and Larry Jr.

Samaya Hoover is best known as Larry Hoover's daughter. Although her father is infamous due to his gang activities, little is known about her, for she is living low-key.

