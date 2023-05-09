Who is Lizzie Vaynerchuk, Gary Vee's first wife? Everything known about her

Lizzie Vaynerchuk came into the limelight because of her marriage to Soviet-born American entrepreneur and blogger Gary Vaynerchuk. The couple shocked fans when news of their separation broke out in early 2022 because Gary has always portrayed himself as a family man. What led to the end of their marriage?

AJ Vaynerchuk (L) and his sister Lizzie (M) with Gary Vee. To the right is Gary Vee and Mona Vand in September 2022. Photo: @liznovella on Instagram, Astrid Stawiarz on Getty (Modified by author)

Gary Vaynerchuk is a savvy businessman whose entrepreneurial journey started with running his family liquor business from a young age. He later co-founded several companies, including Empathy Wines, Resy, VaynerMedia, VaynerSports, and VaynerX. Vee is also a podcaster, a 5-time New York Times bestselling author, and a sought-after public speaker.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lizzie Vaynerchuk Year of birth 1976 Age Around 47 years in 2023 Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Businessman Gary Vaynerchuk Children Two, including son Xander and daughter Misha Known for Her marriage to businessman Gary Vaynerchuk

Who is Gary Vee's first wife?

The VaynerMedia CEO was married to Lizzie Vaynerchuck. The former couple tied the knot on 13th November 2004. In 2014, Gary dedicated a blog on Medium to his wife titled The Significance of Your Significant Other. He praised Lizzie for always supporting him.

In February 2022, the couple sparked divorce rumours when the Empathy Wines co-founder uploaded an Instagram post of him and Mona Vand, a Persian-American pharmacist and entrepreneur. He captioned the post; You make me so deeply happy.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's age

As per reports, Gary Vaynerchuk's ex-wife was born in 1976 in the United States, but her exact date of birth is unknown. She is around 47 years old in 2023.

Lizzie and Gary have never addressed their divorce publicly. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's latest news

Nothing has been heard from Gary Vee's ex-wife since exiting the entrepreneur's life. It is unclear how long the couple were divorced before Vee introduced his new girlfriend to the world. It is also unknown if Lizzie Vaynerchuk and Mona Vand have a relationship.

Does Gary Vee have kids?

Gary and his ex-wife Lizzie have two children together. Their daughter, Misha Eva, was born on 31st May 2009, while their son, Xander Avi, was born on 6th August 2012.

The businessman revealed in a 2015 blog that he and his wife preferred to keep their children out of the limelight until they can decide to live in the spotlight when they grow up. Lizzie Vaynerchuk's family resided in a luxurious New York home during her marriage to Gary.

Who is Gary Vee married to?

As of May 2023, the businessman is yet to walk down the aisle after his marriage with Lizzie. In early 2023, there were rumours of his engagement to girlfriend Mona Vand after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Gary and Mona Vand sparked romance rumours in February 2022. Photo: Theo Wargo

Is Gary Vee a billionaire?

The Soviet-born entrepreneur is not a billionaire as of May 2023. His net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $200 million.

What companies does Gary Vaynerchuk own?

Gary Vee is the co-founder and CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and Mexico City. He is also the chairman of VaynerX, the holding company for VaynerMedia, VaynerCommerce, VaynerTalent, VaynerSpeakers, Tracer, The Sasha Group, Gallery Media Group, and VaynerProductions.

Gary co-founded Empathy Wines, Resy, and VaynerSports. He is also an angel investor with investments in several firms, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Uber, and Coinbase. The entrepreneur created VeeFriends1 and VeeFriends2 NFTs.

Vee has established a huge social media fanbase with over 30 million followers across all accounts. His podcast, The GaryVee Audio Experience, is one of the top podcasts in the USA. He is also a five-time New York Times best-selling author and a renowned public speaker.

Gary Vee owns several companies, including VaynerMedia and its holding company VaynerX. Photo: Noam Galai

When did Gary Vee move to the US?

The businessman was born in Belarus (former Soviet Union) and moved to New York City, United States, in 1978 when he was three. His family lived in NYC's Queens borough before relocating to Edison, New Jersey. Vee's sister Lizzie Vaynerchuk-Novello is a New Jersey-based real estate agent, while his brother AJ is his business partner.

Does Gary Vee come from a rich family?

His family was not wealthy when he was growing up. They lived in a small studio apartment in New York, and his father worked as a stock boy in a liquor store. After saving enough, his dad managed to buy a small liquor store. Vee worked with his dad, expanding the business to a $60 million venture.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's biography reveals Gary Vee's ex-wife values privacy over the drama that comes with public exposure. She has also ensured that her kids have a normal childhood.

