Who is Elizabeth Ann Weber? Facts about Billy Joel's first wife

Elizabeth Ann Weber is an American national known for being Billy Joel's first wife. Even though she was never a mainstream celebrity, her whereabouts after divorcing the acclaimed vocalist, popularly known as Piano Man, became a matter of interest. Her biography highlights her life before she met the star, their marriage and what happened after.

Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber pictured together from 1978 to 1981. Photo: Ron Galella, Pearce, Richard Kraus, Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

Before she married Billy Joel, Elizabeth Ann Weber was Jon Small's wife. Her marriage to Joel significantly impacted the singer's career and finances. Find out how.

Elizabeth Ann Weber's profile summary and bio

Birth name Elizabeth Ann Weber Gender Female Year of birth 1942 Age 80 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth New York, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Green Children Sean Small Profession 5'6" Alma mater New York University Famous as Billy Joel's ex-wife Height in cm 155 cm Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kg 47 kg Weight in pounds 103 lbs Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde

How old is Billy Joel's wife?

As of January 2023, Elizabeth Weber's age is 81 years. She was born in 1942 in New York, even though details about her date of birth have never been disclosed.

Early life and education

After high school, Elizabeth enrolled at the University of New York, even though details about the course she pursued are not publicly available. Neither is there information regarding her career before her role as Billy Joel's finance manager.

Elizabeth Ann Weber's net worth

Elizabeth's status as Billy Joel's ex-wife significantly impacted her finances, especially after the divorce settlement. Even though information regarding her net worth is not publicly available, Billy Joel's net worth is approximately a whopping $225 million.

Is Elizabeth Ann Weber married?

Her current relationship status is a mystery. However, she has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Jon Small, the drummer of The Hassles rock band, and Billy was also a member of the same band. Unfortunately, Jon and Elizabeth's marriage did not last long; Jon ended the union when he learnt that Elizabeth had an affair with Billy Joel.

As a financial manager, Weber was a shrewd negotiator. Photo: @Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Who was Billy Joel's first wife?

When news about the affair became known, Elizabeth disappeared from Billy and Jon's lives. Later, she resurfaced and continued her relationship with Joel, culminating in a marriage in September 1973. At the time, the star was in his twenties while his wife was in her thirties with a son whom she had sired in her first marriage.

Billy was so in love with Elizabeth Weber that she inspired some of his timeless classics like Just The Way You Are, Piano Man, and She's Got a Way. However, the marriage would best be described as a rocky nine years.

Who is Billy Joel, Elizabeth Weber's ex-husband?

Billy Joel, born William Martin Joel, is an American songwriter, vocalist and pianist who started his career by joining several bands but later pursued a solo career. His career peaked between 1971 and 1993 when he released 12 pop and rock albums. He has remained among the best-selling musicians of all time.

Billy Joel's performance at Eden Park on December 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: @Dave Simpson

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Weber and Billy Joel's divorce

The couple never let anyone in on the ups and downs of their marriage, although it is evident that Elizabeth filed for divorce in 1982. The star made several attempts to rekindle the dying embers of the union, including buying her a house worth $4 million, although his efforts bore no fruit.

The union took a different twist when Billy was involved in an accident which left him hospitalised. During one of her visits, Billy Joel's spouse presented documents asking him to make her the beneficiary of all his fortunes. This incident was the last stroke on the camel's back, and Billy decided to move on. Reportedly, the divorce settlement entitled Elizabeth to a significant percentage of Billy's earnings, costing the singer a substantial financial dent.

Who are Billy Joel's ex-wives?

Since the divorce, Billy Joel has been married thrice, to Christie Brinkley between 1985 and 1994, to Katie Lee between 2004 and 2009 and Alexis Roderick in 2015.

Alexis Roderick Joel and Billy Joel at the Elton John AIDS Foundation in November 2017 in New York City. Photo: @Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

Where is Billy Joel's first wife now?

Elizabeth was never a mainstream celebrity, so there are unclear answers to the question of where Elizabeth Weber is today. At 80 years, she is in her old age. In 2018, sources revealed the house her ex-husband bought her was listed for $20 million. The townhouse being listed on the market is the only proof that she is still the owner. There are no records to prove she moved on or remarried.

Elizabeth Ann Weber left an indelible mark on Billy Joel's finances, even though he has since moved on with his life and music. He is a father to three children and is married to Alexis Roderick. On the other hand, Weber's whereabouts are untraceable.

