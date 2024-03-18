Stockton Rush's net worth: a look at OceanGate CEO's fortune

Stockton Rush was an American businessman and engineer. He was widely recognised as co-founder and chief executive officer of the deep-sea exploration company OceanGate. The American engineer’s salary as CEO of OceanGate Company has been capturing fans’ attention, making them want to know more about his wealth. What was Stockton Rush's net worth before his death?

Stockton Rush graduated from Princeton University in New Jersey, United States, with a degree in aerospace engineering. The engineer partnered with Guillermo Söhnlein and co-founded the Washington-based company OceanGate in 2009. Discover OceanGate CEO’s net worth, career achievements, hometown and the assets he has amassed.

Stockton Rush's profile and bio summary

Full name Richard Stockton Rush III Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1962 Age 61 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’11’’ (180 centimetres) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Hazel Father Richard Stockton Rush Jr. Mother Ellen Rush Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Wendy Weil Rush Children 2 School Phillips Exeter Academy College Princeton University University of California Profession Businessman, engineer Net worth $25 million

What was Stockton Rush’s net worth?

One of the most sought-after questions is the net worth of the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions. According to CAknowledge, Journal Bharat, and Sevendiary, the American engineer had a net worth of $25 million at the time of death.

Stockton Rush’s wealth timeline

Below is a timeline of his net worth from 2018.

Net worth Year $25 Million 2023 $22 Million 2022 $20 Million 2021 $18 Million 2020 $16 Million 2019 $15 Million 2018

How did Stockton Rush make his money?

The late American businessman had amassed his massive income as the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions. However, before founding the company, he worked as a venture capitalist at the San Francisco Peregrine Partners firm.

Stockton’s wealth can also be partly attributed to his family's fortune, which started with his Irish immigrant grandfather. The grandfather transformed his luck and became a director at the world's largest petroleum company.

In 1981, Stockton achieved a Captain's rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute at 19. This made him the youngest pilot in the world to be rated for jet transport. The engineer also served as a sonar system manufacturer at BlueView Technologies. Rush was also on the board of Entomo, an enterprise software developer, and was chairman of Remote-Control Technology.

How much is OceanGate worth?

According to Distractify, OceanGate Expeditions is valued at $66 million. The company has over 50 employees, and its peak revenue in 2023 was approximately $690.

Where is Stockton Rush from?

The American engineer was born into a wealthy family in San Francisco, California, United States of America. The businessman was raised alongside four elder siblings, including two sisters named Deborah and Catherine.

He attended Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, United States. Later on, he joined Princeton University in New Jersey to pursue aerospace engineering. The engineer is also a graduate of the University of California and holds a Master of Business Administration.

Stockton Rush’s family

Rush’s father is Richard Stockton Rush Jr., while his mother is Ellen Rush. His father was chairman of the Peregrine Oil and Gas Company in Burlingame, California. Richard Stockton passed away on 31 December 1999.

Stockton’s maternal grandfather, Ralph K. Davies, was a well-known American businessman and political appointee. His maternal grandmother, Louise M. Davies, was a philanthropist.

Stockton Rush’s wife, Wendy, is a descendant of two first-class passengers on Titanic, the ship that sank in 1912. Wendy is the great-great-granddaughter of an American businessman and politician, Isidor Straus and Isidor’s wife, Ida Straus.

Did Stockton Rush have any children?

The late American engineer and his wife had a son named Ben and a daughter, Quincy. Rush and Wendy tied the knot in 1986.

Was Stockton Rush a billionaire?

The OceanGate Expeditions CEO was not yet a billionaire, given that his alleged net worth was $25 million at his death.

Who is the owner of OceanGate?

The co-founders of OceanGate Expedition are Stockton Rush and Guillermo Söhnlein. The private company operates submersibles for research, film production, and exploration travel.

What happened to Stockton Rush?

The CEO of OceanGate and five other people on the submersible went missing in the North Atlantic on 18 June 2023. Rush was on the Titan submersible with British billionaire Hamish Harding, Suleman Dawood, Shahzada and Paul Henry Nargeolet.

In a 60 Minutes Australia interview, Karl Stanley, a close friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, alleged that he had warned his friend that the carbon fibre and titanium craft was dangerous.

He definitely knew it was going to end like this. He literally and figuratively went out with the biggest bang in human history that you can go out with. He was the last person to murder two billionaires at once and have them pay for the privilege. I think Stockton was designing a mousetrap for billionaires.

Stockton Rush's net worth was $25 million at the time of his death. He amassed his wealth from various endeavours as the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, pilot, sonar system manufacturer and software developer at Remote-Control Technology.

