Martha from Black Door (Ontiretse Radipabe) age, TV shows, profiles, net worth

The Black Door is one of e.tv's latest shows that is gathering significant attention from fans due to its suggestive, adult-themed plot, risque scenes and convincing acting. Martha from Black Door, in specific, collects much attention in her own right, thanks to her talent and distinctive look. Martha from Black Door's real name is Ontiretse Radipabe, and although she is still in her teens, she is already a breakout star.

Not much is known about the actress as she is new to the world of acting and is just 18 years old as of 2022. Photo: Ontiretse Radipabe on Facebook (modified by author)

Gabisile Tshabalala, Linda Sebezo, Zamani Mbatha, and Velephi Mnisi join Ontiretse as cast members of e.tv's new show, which is already gathering a lot of attention since it first began airing Monday, 11 April 2022 and is currently showing on the channel from Monday to Fridays. Ontiretse Radipabe’s career in specific is just starting out but already shows signs of huge success. Here is her profile summary before we further detail her life and career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ontiretse Radipade Nickname Ontiretse Date of birth 2004 (exact date unknown) Age 18 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Atteridgeville, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height 120-130cm ( unconfirmed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actress, TV presenter Education Currently in school (school name unknown) Native language Fluent in English, native language not disclosed Net worth Undisclosed Social media profiles TikTok Facebook

Although Black Door is considered Ontiretse Radipabe’s 'big break', the show is not the first time she has appeared on TV screens, which we will get into momentarily. For those curious, the meaning of Ontiretse is loosely defined by significant material success and happiness.

Ontiretse Radipabe’s age

Reports reveal the actress herself is 18 years of age in 2022, but her exact birthdate is unknown. Martha from Black Door’s age seems to be someone well into their adult years.

You can find the star on TikTok and Facebook. Photo: Ontiretse Radipabe on Facebook (modified by author)

Ontiretse Radipabe’s TV shows

As mentioned earlier, this may be her breakout role, but it cannot be considered her first onscreen appearance. The former YoTV presenter graced the screens of the kid's network before finally landing a role in Black Door, her current project and the only one she seems to be working on as of 2022.

Ontiretse Radipabe’s net worth

Considering her acting career has only officially kicked off, we do not have access to her current net worth as she has not disclosed it, and it is not public knowledge as of 2022.

Ontiretse Radipabe’s profiles

Ontiretse Radipabe’s Instagram cannot be found, as it either does not exist or is not disclosed. However, her TikTok page has 68.6 thousand followers as of 4 October 2022. Her Facebook page has 4.9 thousand friends. She does not seem to have any other forms of social media, but the actress is very active on her TikTok page, where she often posts dancing or humour-based videos.

Ontiretse Radipabe may have been on TV screens before getting her breakout role. It was SABC 1's children's show that first gave her a taste of what career she could pursue, and she has never looked back.

