Who is Chris Potoski? Everything about Brandi's Love's husband

If you have ever dabbled in adult films, you must be conversant with Brandi Love's website. Chris Potoski is famous as the husband of the celebrity, and more so, Brandi Love's husband is a successful American entrepreneur and an adult film actor. Here is a glance at the life of the celebrity spouse.

Chris Potoski is well-known as the founder and chief operating officer of Tracey Jordan Properties and TJC Assets Management. He is a force to reckon with in the business sector due to several expertise. However, he has kept fans surprised with his support for his wife's career. Likewise, his most shocking action was when he joined her in the adult movies business.

Full name Chris Potoski Gender Male Date of birth 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Current residence Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Married Spouse Tracey Lynn Livermore (aka Brandi Love) Children 1 University Central Michigan University Profession Entrepreneur, adult actor Net worth $10 million

Early life

The business tycoon was born in 1972 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. He will be 51 years old in 2023, though his exact birth date remains undisclosed, and information about his family or siblings is unknown. He has an American nationality of White Caucasian descent. He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches.

Chris Potoski's education

Potoski attended The Eagle Village Facility of Michigan State for junior and high school education. Afterwards, he attended Independent Living, a state program, and benefited from the allowance he got.

After he graduated from high school, he attended Central Michigan University in 1990. He graduated with a double major bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Psychology in 1996.

Career

The investor started his business career after graduating at 23 years. His LinkedIn page reveals he worked for the Curative Health Service from 1991 to 1995. During his time there, he served as the Director of Business Development.

Subsequently, in January 2000, he joined the National Healing Corporation and worked as the Vice President for over five years before quitting in July 2005. Also, being a skilful entrepreneur, he pushed his dreams by establishing his No Rivals Media Company business in 2004. But then, he stopped managing it in 2008.

Brandi Love's spouse was also the Vice President of Regent Medical Solutions. Likewise, for five and a half years, he worked as the Chief Executive Officer of InVixis Software Company.

The business developer has showcased his business acumen in different top sectors, leading to his establishment of TJC Assests Management in 2004. He also founded Tracey Jordan Properties in 2014. He is the COO of both companies. As an ICT guru, he specialises in PHP, HTML, and JAVA and has won several awards.

However, due to health challenges and advice from a medical practitioner, he had to cut down on most of his business engagements. As a result, he joined his wife in the adult film business. Since the inception of his new career, he has been featured in movies.

Who is Brandi Love?

The real name of Brandi Love is Tracey Lynn Livermore, a prominent American adult film actress and businesswoman. She is known as the wife of Chris Potoski.

Brandi Love's biography reveals she was born on 29 March 1973 in Dearborn, Michigan State. She is 49 years old and attended Central Michigan University. Interestingly, she is one of the highest-ranked stars in Pornhub and America.

The celebrity launched her website BrandiLove.com in 2004 and also collaborated with Gail Harris to launch Naked Rhino Media in 2006. As a business person, she has worked in sales and marketing for the Harley-Davidson brand of wines.

Brandi Love's marriage

Brandi Love married Chris Potoski on 10 February 1994. They met in college and started their romantic relationship.

Does Brandi Love have kids?

Brandi Love's child with her husband was born in 2000. However, the couple keeps the girl's identity from the public because of the nature of their job. However, Brandi Love's family filed for custody of the child when she was five because they wanted to protect her sanity and morality.

Brandi and her husband created a website to seek support to retain their child. Eventually, they won the case and kept custody of their kid. They live happily together, and Brandi Love's North Carolina home, where she resides with her family, is in Raleigh.

Brandi Love's net worth

Brandi Love and Chris Potoski have accumulated wealth since they began their careers. For instance, Brandi's husband has an alleged net worth of $10 million. He has acquired this from his career as a businessman and actor. On the other hand, his wife has a net worth of $8 million.

Chris Potoski is an intelligent businessman known for his great exploits in the business world. However, he is a controversial celebrity who has left many wondering about Brandi Love's new career choice, love, support, and total commitment to his famous wife.

