What happened to the aide to Nelson Rockefeller, Megan Marshack?

Megan Marshack was an aide to Nelson Rockefeller, a former vice president of the United States of America; she was with him when he passed in New York in 1979. Different controversies have surrounded the death of Rockefeller, with some questions remaining unanswered and Marshack being at the centre of them all.

Megan Marshack, the aide to Nelson Rockefeller. Photo: @ChuckPh49146928 and @maxabelson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Megan Marshack is a young American television news writer and producer. During her career, she worked for the late Nelson Rockefeller when he was a vice president and continued her duty as an aide after Rockefeller stepped out of office until his death. Since his death, there have been speculations that Megan was privy to it.

Megan Marshack's biography summary

Full name Megan Ruth Marshack Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1953 Age 69 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth California, United States of America Nationality American Current residence Southern California, United States of America Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5′8″ Height in centimetres 171 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde High school Ulysses S. Grant High School, California University California State University Profession News writer and producer Net worth $500 thousand

Background information

Megan Marshack's age is 69 years old as of 2023. She was born in California, United States of America, on 31 October 1953. Megan was raised in a Christian environment while living with her family in Sherman Oaks in a ranch-like house at the base of the Hollywood Hills.

When her father lost his job as an aerospace engineer while she was in high school, they experienced financial insecurity. Eventually, the family moved to a smaller home, and the mother started tutoring people on piano at her house.

Late Nelson Rockefeller. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Megan Marshack's education

The news writer was schooled at Ulysses S. Grant High School, California. Afterwards, she went to Los Angeles Valley College, where she studied for a year before transferring to California State University in 1972 and graduating in 1975. She graduated with a double major in History and Journalism.

Career

Megan's ambition to become a successful news writer and a White House correspondent started when she was 12. Sharing her experience at some point, she said:

I decided to become a White House correspondent at age 12... I spent every waking moment and every dreaming moment trying to map out my strategy. When I was 15 and 16, I was out trying to hustle stories - with noted unsuccess.

Before she worked as an assistant of former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, she had been a radio news reporter for the Associated Press. Besides, she worked as a volunteer in a 1974 Common Cause-sponsored campaign to reform California election campaign laws.

What happened to Megan Marshack?

Marshack was employed to work for the vice president's office before Rockefeller left office. She became close to him at work, and her salary instantly increased. She also had unhindered access to the vice president, which she flaunted to the dislike of some of her colleagues.

After Rockefeller left office, Marshack continued as his aide until the fateful day of Rockefeller's death on 26 January 1979. It was first incorrectly reported that the former vice president died of a heart attack at his desk in the Rockefeller Centre. Later, it was corrected that he died at his property at 13 West 54th Street of a fatal heart attack, of which only Marshack was present when Rockefeller had the heart attack.

Nelson and Happy Rockefeller. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Many questions were raised, which the Rockefeller and Marshack families did not comment on. Soon, a version that Rockefeller died of a heart attack while having a romantic action with Marshack was established. It was also reported that Marshack delayed calling the police or an ambulance after the heart attack, which she did not comment on.

The Rockefeller family stated that everyone present during the unfortunate incident was responsible for saving their father. This statement closed the case, and no autopsy was carried out. Nevertheless, Marshack is still remembered as the woman who was there when Rockefeller died. Their relationship was beyond the employee and employer relationship, as she was included in Rockefeller's will.

Relationship and marriage

Marshack reportedly dated Charles Addams, a cartoonist whom they lived in the same apartment building. After the incident of 1979, she remained away from the public's eye while continuing her job as a news writer and producer. It was reported that Megan Marshack married a journalist in 2008.

Where is Megan Marshack now?

Reports state that as of January 2023, she lives with her husband in Southern California, United States of America.

Megan Marshack's net worth

Marshack's net worth is allegedly $500 thousand, according to Popular Net Worth's website. This accrues from what she got as salaries and income during her time as a White House correspondent, properties and assets, and her present works as a news writer and producer.

Megan Marshack was the aide to Nelson Rockefeller and was present when he died of a heart attack in 1979. The circumstances surrounding the death of Rockefeller have remained unclear to date, and it was a kind of setback to the ambitions of the young Marshack. However, she was not charged with any crime, but a statement by the Rockefeller family absolved her and restated all the generated controversies.

READ ALSO: Who is Brooke Burns' daughter Declan Welles? All you need to know

As published on Briefly.co.za, Declan Welles is a celebrity kid whose media popularity is primarily thanks to her parents, renowned personalities in the American entertainment industry.

Declan is one of the few born with a silver spoon because her parents are famous and wealthy in their rights. She lives a protected life because of how her parents' fame has influenced her association with the public. Check out the post to learn more about her.

Source: Briefly News