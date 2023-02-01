Who is Richard Williams' wife? How many wives and kids does he have?

Richard Williams is among the famous athlete coaches who have had a successful career by coaching and supporting their children through critical and defining competitions. But then, he has been in a few marriages and relationships, producing children from most of them. So, who is Richard Williams’ wife with whom he spent some of his most successful career years?

Richard, father and coach of Serena Williams, shows his emotion during the Women's Singles fourth round match between Serena and Daniela Hantuchova in London, England. Photo: Julian Finney

Richard Williams is a retired American professional tennis coach best known for being the father of tennis players Serena and Venus, two successful and influential female athletes. Despite being well-known for his children’s achievements, Richard Williams's kids provided the gateway to his successful career as a coach. He bagged numerous titles and accolades while coaching them.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Richard Dove Williams Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 14 February 1942 Age 80 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Atlanta Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Black Hair colour Gray Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 183 Height in feet 6’ Weight in kilograms 87 Weight in pounds 221 Body measurements 42-36-16 Father Richard Dove Williams Mother Julia Mae Williams Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Betty Johnson, Oracene Price, Lakeisha Juanita Graham Children 9 Siblings 4 Profession Former tennis coach Net worth $10 million

Richard Williams' background information

Richard Dove Williams Jr was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America, to Richard Dove Williams and Julia Mae Williams on 14 February 1942.

He grew up amidst his four younger siblings: Pat, Barbara, Penny, and Faye. After high school, he relocated to Saginaw, Michigan and later to California, where he practised tennis.

Richard Williams’ wives

Richard has married three times and also divorced all of them. Outside his three marriages, he has been in a number of relationships. Surprisingly, he has children from his marriages and even one from his other relationships. Here's what to know about the wives.

Venus and Serena's father testifies in Palm Beach County Court in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Gregg Lovett-Pool

Betty Johnson

Richard met Betty Johnson after he moved to California, and they fell in love and started dating shortly afterwards. Then, they tied the knot in 1965, before they separated after a few years. Richard Williams divorced Betty Johnson in 1973, though their marriage had produced five children, three sons and two daughters.

Oracene Price

Oracene Price, nicknamed Brandy, had three daughters before her marriage to Williams. The two like-minded pro athletes met in 1979 and married the following year. They had two daughters and settled in Compton, California.

Richard Williams and his wife, Oracene Price, were like two sides of a coin that complemented each other building a strong family and providing support to each member when necessary. They worked together to raise and coach their children, Venus and Serena, into having a successful career path in the tennis profession.

Are Oracene Price and Richard Williams still married?

After about two decades of marriage, they parted ways and finalised their divorce in 2002. Price immediately reverted to her maiden name while citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

Lakeisha Williams

Moving on with his life, the former coach found love again with Lakeisha. Lakeisha was a grocery store owner, and the two married in 2010. Lakeisha supported the former coach when he suffered a stroke in 2016.

Are Richard and his wife still married?

Seven years into their marriage, everything fell apart, and they divorced in 2017. Nonetheless, their marriage produced a son.

Richard Williams's children

Williams has had many children from all his marriages and other relationships. He has stepdaughters too. From his first marriage, he had Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, Reneeka, and a stepdaughter named Katrina. From the former coach’s second marriage came Venus, Serena, and three stepdaughters. He has two sons, one from outside his marriage and another from his third marriage.

Serena talks with her father after the first set against Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Who is Richard Williams married to now?

Is Richard Williams still married?’ No; his last divorce was in 2017. Since then, there has been no news about him getting married. This is to say that the former coach has remained unmarried after his last divorce.

Frequently asked questions

Does King Richard have a wife? No, he does not have a wife. Is Richard Williams still married?’ No; his last divorce was in 2017. Are Richard and his wife still married? Seven years into their marriage, everything fell apart, and they divorced in 2017. Are Oracene Price and Richard Williams still married? After about two decades of marriage, they parted ways and finalised their divorce in 2002. How many children did Richard Williams father? He has nine children. But then, he reportedly has four stepchildren. What happened to Richard Williams father of Venus and Serena? He suffered two strokes in 2016, leaving him with barely any speaking abilities.

The success story of Williams cannot be complete without mentions of Richard Williams’ wife, Brandy. He has had an eventful life and career riffed with many marriages and relationships. A biographical film about his life, King Richard, was released in 2021. Besides, an insight into the accomplished coach's life is from his book, Black and White: The Way I See It.

