Danielle Leigh Curiel, professionally called DaniLeigh, is many things wrapped up in one. She sings, writes songs, raps, dances, and choreographs. Her rise to stardom began when she started posting covers of popular songs on YouTube. After relocating to Los Angeles, Danielle started choreographing and dancing. Now that she is in the limelight, her father, Vladimir Curiel, has caught most of her fans' interest.

Vladimir Curiel may not be an entertainer like his wife, but he is proud to have a family with marks in the music entertainment industry. He, alongside his family, became a public interest when his daughter Danielle Leigh broke up with DaBaby, her boyfriend, leading to several unpleasant situations. Despite the unfortunate events that followed, he has preserved the existing bond in his family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Vladimir Curiel Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1965 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Washington Heights, the United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 149 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse Vicky Curiel Sibling Sandra Curiel Children 3 High school Fort Lee High School Net worth $2-$3 million

Who is Vladimir Curiel?

Vladimir Curiel is famous as the American musician and dancer DaniLeigh's father. He was born on 17 February 1965 in Washington Heights, the United States of America, making him 57 years old as of 2023.

Regarding Vladimir Curiel's ethnicity, he is of Dominican descent. Though not much is known about his parents and childhood, he has a sister called Sandra. Besides, he finished his high school education at Fort Lee Excessive Faculty after attending a local primary school in his locality.

At some point in his life, he lived in Miami, Florida. Presently, he reportedly lives in Los Angeles with his family.

Vladimir Curiel's occupation

Dancer DaniLeigh's father started his career in 1993 when MTV Latin America Company employed him as a Facilities/Telecommunication Manager. Nevertheless, after working there for six years, he picked up another job offer with Kiewit Company as an Ironworker.

In 2011, he joined GHP Management as a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor before moving to Moss & Company Property Management as a Service Supervisor three years after. Although he spent some time with Crescent Heights Company, he presently functions as the Director of Facilities at AKA Company in California, United States of America.

Personal life

Vladimir married Victoria "Vicky" Curiel on 22 August 1987. Vicky, as popularly known, is an entrepreneur and talent manager. She founded International Hub Records (IHUB), which promotes music entertainment. Before starting IHUB, she had worked as a restaurant operator for nearly ten years.

Though details of how the lovebirds met are yet to be made public, their marriage is blessed with three children: Brandon, Danielle Leigh, and Brianna. Brandon was born on 9 April 1992 and pursues an interest in the music entertainment industry.

Their second child, Danielle Leigh, was welcomed on 20 December 1994. She is also a renowned singer and dancer. Since she was 12 years old, her interest in the entertainment industry was glaring. She started dancing at that time before she began to sing two years after.

Brianna, Vladimir's last child, was born on 29 April 2003 in Miami, Florida, the United States of America.

Vladimir Curiel's net worth

Curiel's exact net worth is unknown, but he is allegedly $2 to $3 million rich. His earnings are from the jobs he worked for different companies. Similarly, his wife Vicky has an alleged $2 million net worth. It is not surprising she has made this much, considering the entertainment company she runs.

Vladimir Curiel may not be so famous due to the nature of his work, but his daughter Danielle Leigh has put him in the spotlight. While there is no report of him pursuing an interest in the entertainment industry, he is surrounded by entertainers, considering the career his wife and first two children are pursuing.

