Darryl Baum: Meet Mike Tyson's bodyguard who shot 50 Cent

Darryl Baum became a known name after he was linked to the shooting of rapper 50 Cent in 2000. He worked as Mike Tyson's bodyguard and was connected to several criminal activities in Brooklyn. While 50 Cent had a remarkable comeback after he started working with Dr Dre and Eminem, Darryl's end was tragic.

Baum had a history of crime and had served a prison sentence before he started working for Iron Mike. His return to Brooklyn's drug-related activities eventually led to his death. Darryl's street gang involvement also placed his family in danger, leading to the fatal shooting of his brother and the attempted murder of his sister.

Darryl Baum's profile summary

Full name Darryl Baum Other names Hommo Date of birth August 20, 1965 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, United States Date of death June 10, 2000 Place of death Brooklyn, New York City, United States Age at death 34 years Cause of death Gunshot wounds Gender Male Siblings Tyrone T'Rock Baum (brother), Zakia Baum (sister) Profession Bodyguard Known for The 2000 shooting of rapper 50 Cent

Darryl Baum was a Brooklyn native

According to his profile on Find a Grave, Darryl was born on August 20, 1965. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York City, United States, alongside his brother Tyrone T'Rock Baum and a sister known as Zakia Baum.

Darryl Baum's connection to 50 Cent's shooting

On May 24, 2000, a 25-year-old 50 Cent was getting in a parked car outside his grandmother's home in Queens, New York, when gunmen pulled up and started shooting. The In Da Club rapper was shot nine times while his friend Curtis Brown, who was sitting in the car, sustained a hand wound.

The rapper recalled the incident during a 2012 episode of Oprah's Next Chapter while at the spot where he was shot, saying,

I came out like 12-o-clock in the afternoon on May 24. She was planting flowers in the garden, and I walked over to get in the vehicle where my friend was waiting for me. A car pulled up on the side of us, and a guy came out of the passenger seat, came round behind it, and shot through the car.

After the incident, the two drove to Jamaica Hospital, where they were treated. Curtis Brown was released soon after, but 50 Cent had to undergo surgery. He spent 13 days in the hospital and took over 5 months to recover.

50 Cent told Oprah in 2012 that he knew the identity of his shooter shortly after the shooting. Darryl Baum had been working under the orders of druglord Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff.

The Get Rich or Die Trying rapper had angered McGriff and several workers at Murder Inc. rap label after releasing the track Ghetto Koran detailing the drug lord's gang dealings in New York. According to court documents (as reported by Billboard), the label was helping McGriff launder drug money.

Darryl Baum died three weeks after the 50 Cent shooting

Darryl was killed in Brooklyn during a drug war-related shooting on June 10, 2000, three weeks after he tried to claim rapper 50 Cent's life. The incident happened because of his alleged involvement with rival gang member Ivory Davis.

Rapper Lil Kim's ex-boyfriend Damion 'World' Hardy was arrested alongside Eric Moore and Zareh Sarkissan in connection to the shooting. Moore pulled the trigger while Sarkissian drove the getaway car.

Kenneth McGriff, who hired Darryl to kill 50 Cent, is currently serving a life sentence. On February 9, 2007, he was convicted of several crimes, including murder-for-hire. He was involved with New York gangs from 1981 to 2006.

Darryl Baum was Mike Tyson's childhood friend

Darryl Baum and Mike Tyson met in Brooklyn when they were both young. The boxer hired him to be his bodyguard in 1999 after his release from prison.

Iron Mike had also been serving a prison sentence around the same time after being convicted of sexual assault in Indiana. Baum worked with the boxer for a few months before getting involved in New York street violence.

After Darryl's death in June 2000, the former boxing champion dedicated his 38-second knockout of Lou Savarese to him. He also offered a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of everyone involved in Baum's fatal shooting.

Darryl shooting did not affect 50 Cent and Mike Tyson's relationship

50 Cent and Iron Mike have no bad blood following the near 2000 near-fatal shooting linked to the boxer's bodyguard. The two have been spotted together several times.

In 2003, the rapper bought Mike Tyson's 51,657-square-foot Connecticut mansion for $4.1 million. He made several renovations before putting it on the market in 2007 for $18.7 million. The property was sold in 2019 but at $2.9 million (84% less than the initial listing).

Darryl Baum's brother died trying to avenge his death

Darryl Baum's death angered his brother Tyrone. He tried to make his killers pay but died before he could. On July 25, 2003, he was shot three times in the head while at a construction site in Brooklyn.

His brother's killer, Damion Hardy, was linked to the crime. Court documents reveal he ordered Dwayne Meyers, Abubakr Abdur Raheem, and other Cash Money Brothers street gang members to locate Tyrone and kill him.

Darryl Baum's sister was targeted

Tyrone and Darryl's sister, Zakia Baum, was targeted by Damion Hardy because of her family connection with rival gang member Ivory Davis. Damion was seeking revenge after Ivory murdered his brother Myron Hardy.

Zakia and her niece Epiphany Baum (Tyrone's daughter) were present during Damion's 2015 sentencing. They both delivered victim impact statements.

Zakia accused Hardy of being driven by the desire for power, saying, "The only person you care about was your alter ego, 'World'". Hardy was found guilty of orchestrating six murders and handed a life in prison.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Darryl Baum and his connection to rapper 50 Cent and boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Who shot 50 Cent?

The Candy Shop hitmaker was shot nine times by Darryl Hommo Baum, who was acting on orders from drug lord Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff. The rapper was outside his grandmother's house in Queens, New York when the near-fatal incident occurred.

Why did Darryl Baum shoot 50 Cent?

The rapper had angered Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff and the Murder Inc. record label after releasing his song, Ghetto Koran. In the track, he details McGriff's gang dealings in New York.

Is Darryl Baum still alive?

Hommo, Mike Tyson's bodyguard, was killed on June 10, 2000, in Brooklyn. The incident happened about three weeks after 50 Cent's attempted murder.

Who killed Darryl Baum?

Eric Moore shot Baum on Damion 'World' Hardy's orders. Darryl was working with Damion's rival gang member, Ivory Davis, who had killed his brother, Myron Hardy. Myron and Damion co-founded the New York-based Cash Money Brothers street gang.

Darryl Baum lived a dangerous life, and some say it was a true testimony to the saying, 'You live by the gun; you die by the gun'.

