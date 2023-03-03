Wil Tabares' bio, age, relationship status, occupation, profiles, net worth

Wil Tabares is a Mexican American musician and actor. He is widely known for being the husband of American actor Danny Pintauro. Danny rose to fame as a child star in the 1980s when he appeared in the sitcom, Who's the Boss, in which he portrayed Jonathan.

Wil Tabares is a Mexican American singer. Photo: @Willoworld1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Actor Danny Pintauro is always open about his life secrets and is a vocal supporter of the gay community. He came out as gay in 1997 and later revealed in a 2015 Oprah interview that he was HIV positive. Pintauro took a long-acting break in the 1990s and only returned to the screens about thirty years later, in 2022.

Wil Tabares' profiles summary and bio

Full name Wil Pintauro-Tabares Other names Aristeo Guillermo Pintauro-Tabares Date of birth Around 1968 Age About 55 years old in 2023 Place of birth Torreon, New Mexico Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality Mexican American Ethnicity Latino Religion Pagan Gender Male Sexual orientation Openly gay Marital status Married Husband American actor Danny Pintauro (since 2014) Profession Musician, actor Known for Being the husband of actor Danny Pintauro Social media Facebook

Wil Tabares' age

Danny Pintauro's husband was born in Torreon, New Mexico, but details about his exact date of birth are unavailable. He comes from a Latin family.

Wil Tabares' spouse

Wil Tabares is married to actor Danny Pintauro. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

The singer is openly gay and married to American actor Danny Pintauro. The couple got engaged in April 2013 during a Palm Springs vacation after dating for about a year. They made their union official a year later, in April 2014. Wil Tabares and Danny Pintauro's wedding was a private ceremony held on the beach in Dana Point, California.

Wil's husband Danny came out as HIV positive during an Oprah interview in 2015 and had been living with the virus since 2003. His status has not affected the couple's union, which is still going strong after more than ten years of being together.

Wil Tabares' albums

Wil Tabares is a talented Latino musician with a career stretching over two decades. His most recognizable work is his 2002 album, La Luz De La Luna (The Light of the Moon). Top songs on the album include; El Gavilancillo, Cielito Lindo, Piedras de Campo, Tata Dios, Gritenme Piedras del Campo, Y Volvere, Malaguena Salerosa, Huapango Torero, El Flautin, and Annilli de Compromiso. Wil often organizes and hosts parties across the United States.

Wil Tabares' net worth

The Latino singer has an estimated net worth of $200,000 in 2023. Apart from singing, Danny Pintauro's husband is a great actor and appeared in The Quarantine Bunch television show in 2020. Tabares is also into the real estate business, which he launched in 2015.

Per his Facebook profile, he has been working as a Personal Finance Representative at UFCU in Austin, Texas, and is a dance artist at A'lante Flamenco Dance Company.

Wil knew about Danny's HIV status on their first date and chose to stay with him. Photo: @Willoworld1 on Facebook (modified by author)

What is Danny Pintauro's net worth?

The Who's the Boss actor has an estimated net worth of $600,000 in 2023. His Hollywood career started in the early 1980s as a child actor, and he has been in projects like Timestalkers, The Beniker Gang, and Cujo. Danny did not appear in any major acting roles since the 1990s as he had to finish college, deal with trauma, battle substance addiction, and learn how to live with his HIV status.

After working several jobs, the actor and his husband Tabares settled in Austin, Texas, where he trained to become a vet technician. He returned to acting about 30 years later with a role on 2022's A Country Christmas Harmony.

Wil Tabares' quick facts

He knew about Danny Pintauro's HIV-positive status on their first date and assured the Who's the Bos s actor that it does not scare him.

s actor that it does not scare him. Tabares proposed to Pintauro in April 2013, and they tied the knot a year later, in April 2014, at a private ceremony held in Dana Point, California.

Tabare was born in New Mexico to Latin parents and moved to the United States to further his music career.

Wil and his husband Danny relocated to Austin, Texas, where they live with their three dogs.

Danny and Wil reside Austin, Texas. Photo: @Willoworld1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Wil Tabares and Danny Pintauro continue to share couple goals despite the challenges they have faced. The singer has been Danny's great support system.

