Tyler Reddick's height, age, wife, family, occupation, profiles and net worth

Tyler Reddick is an American professional stock car racing driver from Corning in the United States of America. His journey in the car racing industry began when he was four years of age, competing in Outlaw Karts, followed by mini sprints. He reportedly was the youngest driver to qualify for the pole position at the Eldora Speedway World 100. Here are more interesting facts about the 23XI racer.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the 24 GearWrench Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production in Fontana, California. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old has a net worth of approximately $5 million from his car racing career, where he also makes $525,000 a year. For the 2023 season, Tyler started on a rough patch following experiencing multiple crashes and not scoring any points at the Busch Light Clash track and Duel 2 in Daytona.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tyler Reddick Gender Male Date of birth 11 January 1996 Age 27 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Corning, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 cm Weight in kilograms 57 kg Weight in pounds 125 Ibs Eye colour Light blue Hair colour Blonde Spouse Alexa De Leon Child Beau Reddick Marital status Unmarried Occupation Professional stock car racer Net worth Approximately $5 million

Tyler Reddick’s age

Tyler Reddick is 27 years old as of 2023. He was born in the United States of America on 11 January 1996 and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Tyler Reddick’s racing statistics

For the 2023 season, Tyler scored zero points in the Busch Light Clash track after starting at number 11 and finishing at the sixth position. For Duel 2 at Daytona, he finished at number 10 and still did not score a single point. However, the racer picked up at the Daytona International Speedway, where he scored one point and subsequently scored three points for the Auto Club Speedway.

Tyler Reddick’s net worth

From his career as a professional car racer, Tyler Reddick has an approximate net worth of $5 million, which he has accumulated after years of competing full-time in the sport.

Who is Tyler Reddick’s girlfriend?

Tyler Reddick’s girlfriend is Alexa De Leon, an American social media influencer and social worker. Reports state that the pair has been openly dating, but there are no specifics regarding their dating timeline and whether or not they are married. However, it is no secret that Tyler and Alexa are deeply in love with each other. They also have a child named Beau.

Who will Tyler Reddick drive for in 2023?

Tyler Reddick, driver of the 45 MoneyLion Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chris Graythen

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Tyler will drive for 23XI racing this year. The team released a statement late last year announcing that Reddick is getting a jump on a deal that was only meant to start in 2024 with the NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Confirming this was his former team, Richard Childress Racing, stating that an agreement has been reached with 23XI for the racer to be released from his No.8 Chevrolet team. Under 23XI, Tyler will drive the No.45 Toyota Camry.

How much does Tyler Reddick make in a year?

The two times Xfinity champion makes a salary of $525,000 a year and earns $50,000 per race.

Why did Tyler Reddick drop out of the NASCAR race?

In this regard, he experienced a minor crash that left him not feeling well. After this happened, he felt the need to get out of the car and get a medical check-up. The results from the infield care centre evaluation mentioned that everything was fine.

What did Tyler Reddick do?

After experiencing multiple crashes at the Daytona 500 and Auto Club Speedway, Tyler was able to make the top 10 following starting the race at the 34th position due to not making the qualifying lap. Despite this, the 23XI racer was elated to have made the top 10 after a rough start to the 2023 season.

Has Tyler Reddick ever won a NASCAR race?

One of his racing victories included winning the NASCAR Cup Series, beating Kyle Larson on the Circuit of the Americas in 2021. For the 2022 season, Reddick has a few cup race winnings under his name, such as Road America, Indianapolis road course and Texas.

This article has provided lesser-known information about Tyler Reddick, noting that although he has experienced several challenges in previous racing seasons, he has done fantastic in the 2022 season. He is looking forward to the 2023 season with much exhilaration.

