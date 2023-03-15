Why was Berleezy account terminated, and where is he today?

If you are a YouTube lover, then you should know Berleezy. The sudden disappearance of the prominent YouTuber's account has stirred a lot of mixed reactions online, and fans are agog by the strange incident. He is famous for his hilarious EXPOSED videos and comic character on his channel. Likewise, he uses unconventional means to engage his audience, earning him millions of followers.

Berleezy is an American YouTuber, comedian, actor, businessman, and social media personality. Photo: @berleezy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Berleezy is an American YouTuber, comedian, actor, businessman, and social media personality. He is a funny and talented content creator known for his rib-cracking videos where he roasts TV intros and cartoon characters. Likewise, he is a gamer and vlogger rated as one of the top male YouTubers with huge followers on social media.

Berleezy's profile summary and bio

Full name Berlin Edmond Nickname Berleezy Gender Male Date of birth 16 December 1992 Age 30 years old (in 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth California, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 7.5 US Sibling 1 Marital status Single School California State University Profession YouTuber, actor, comedian, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $6 million Social media accounts YouTube, Instagram

What is Berleezy's full name?

Berleezy's name is Berlin Edmond, born in California, USA. Information on his family members is undisclosed, but he usually posts his mother on his YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Besides, his mother has a YouTube channel called Eezy. The social media personality also revealed that he has an elder sister with whom he runs a trucking business.

How old is PG Berlin?

Berleezy's age is 30. He was born on 16 December 1992. He has an American nationality with a mixed ethnicity of Afro-American.

Regarding his education, he completed his high school education in his hometown, where he played basketball.

Despite being interested in an online career, he attended the California State University in Fullerton and graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in English language and Literature.

Berleezy is a funny and talented content creator known for his rib-cracking videos where he roasts TV intros and cartoon characters. Photo: @berleezy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

The YouTube celebrity has three self-titled YouTube channels with many followers. He shot to fame after creating his first self-titled channel Berlin on 11 September 2012, but then he began posting in 2013. He only dealt with funny blogs at an early stage, but later, he started posting diverse videos.

He creates content on funny reactions, videos, and games. The videos that brought him to the limelight were the EXPOSED video series, where he made hilarious reactions on TV intros and fictional cartoon characters like Phineas, Ferb, and Kim Possible. His most popular video is on Dora The Explorer- Exposed, which has over 12 million views.

In the same light, he earns as an upcoming actor. He has made appearances in movies like Coryxkenshin (2009), HeyHixen (2020), and Happy Halloween: A Halloween Kills Fan Film (2020).

How many subscribers does Berleezy have on YouTube?

Berlin has a channel called @Berleezy, which he launched on 14 June 2016. The channel focuses on funny videos and video games. As of March 2023, he has 2.24 million subscribers and 956 videos uploaded.

As of 2023, his YouTube account @berlinedmond has over 1.99 million followers. Then again, in March 2019, he created another channel named eezyTV, with 367k followers as of March 2023. The channel dedicates to funny reactions and video games.

Aside from YouTube, the internet sensation is on Instagram, where he has a verified account with 931k followers. Berleezy's Twitter account @berleezy also has 2,128 followers. He also has a Twitch account, where he has 613.4k followers.

Why is Berleezy being cancelled?

On 6 February 2023, the popular YouTuber's channel was terminated by the administrators for violating their community policy regarding inappropriate adult content and undressed videos.

A day after the incident happened, he made a video stating that his account was banned after posting a horror comedy game titled Poop Killer 4 from the 80s. The movie was humorous but had adult content.

The sudden action brought many reactions as many people protested. Some fans believed that the incident, which occurred during Black History Month, depicted YouTube owners as racist since others have violated the same rule and their channels are still active.

However, since the controversial event, he is only active on other social media platforms waiting for the issue to be resolved.

Berleezy's merch

As an industrious youngster and entrepreneur, he is the leader and owner of EZZYGANG. It is a clothing brand that sells hoodies, caps, customised T-shirts, light-blocking glasses, and sweatpants. His official website is open for purchase from fans, as fans are a massive part of the brand.

Physical appearances

Actor Berleezy's height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and he weighs 75 kilograms with his charming dark brown eyes and black hair.

Berleezy's net worth

According to the Idol Net Worth site, the talented social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $6 million. He has earned it from his successful online career and business.

Berleezy is a multitalented young man who has made a name for himself on one of the avenues for fame and wealth. He has utilised social media to showcase his abilities, and many people hope his account will be restored to do more exploits.

READ ALSO: Who is Dingaan Khumalo and did he change his name? Everything to know

In a post published on Briefly.co.za, Dingaan Khumalo was discussed. He is an actor, presenter, and singer who caught most fans unaware when he launched his music career.

As a multi-skilled personality, transitioning from acting to singing, television presenting, and then working as a voice artist came without struggle.

Source: Briefly News