How long have DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey been together? Everything to know

Many celebrity relationships have become case studies owing to controversies that the media utilise to generate stories for their audience. Due to much emotional upheaval, the celebrities involved find it difficult to deal with their relationship issues. This is the case between DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, who have shared much of their experiences to help struggling couples, despite the ups and downs.

Gia Casey and DJ Envy attend the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The love and bond between DJ Envy and his wife did not come on a platter of gold. Their love story is synonymous with the process gold goes through before its hidden beauty shines forth for the world to see. Since the lovebirds said yes, their marriage received several blows, especially in 2012 when Gia Casey discovered that her husband cheated on her. So, how did their journey start?

Gia Casey's profile summary and bio

Full name Gia Casey Gender Female Date of birth 3 February 1979 Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Marital status Married Husband RaaShaun Casey (DJ Envy) Children 5 Profession Businesswoman, television and social media personality, author Net worth $1 million Instagram account @gia_casey

Background information

Gia Casey is an American-born social media sensation and celebrity wife famous for being the wife of the popular American disc jockey RaaShaun Casey, better known as DJ Envy. She was born on 3 February 1979, making DJ Envy's wife's age 44 years. She has mixed ethnicity with Chinese-Jamaican heritage.

Her husband is an American disc jockey (DJ), record producer, and radio personality. He was born on 3 September 1977, and as a radio host, he is famous for his syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1.

Career

Although Gia Casey is less popular and successful than her husband, the businesswoman has an impressive career just like her husband does. DJ Envy's wife runs a podcast and YouTube series in collaboration with her husband called The Casey Crew.

The couple discusses topics relating to relationships and marriage, especially celebrity relationships. Their first YouTube video was Never Ruin An Apology With An Excuse.

Gia Casey and her husband, DJ Envy, visit SiriusXM Studio in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Gia Casey and her husband authored Real Life, Real Love: Lessons on Joy, Pain and The Magic That Held Us Together.

How long have DJ Envy and his wife been together?

The DJ and his businesswoman-wife cum media personality have been together for about 28 years; they met in high school, fell in love, and started dating immediately. But if the count is to begin when they married, they have been together for 22 years since they married in 2001.

Nonetheless, their marriage produced five children: Madison, London, Brooklyn, Logan, and Jaxson.

What happened between DJ Envy and his wife?

Casey's marriage was moving smoothly until 2012 when allegations of infidelity against DJ Envy rocked the ship. Gia Casey filed for divorce because of the disrespect the cheating act brought her.

Gia Casey's husband quickly retraced his steps and apologised. While on The Breakfast Club in January 2013, Envy called his wife and admitted that he cheated on her with Love & Hip Hop reality star Erica Mena. This made headlines and gained reactions from many, even Erica Mena. Eventually, they were able to rebuild their almost-broken marriage.

Is DJ Envy still married?

He is still married to his wife, Casey, and both enjoy their marriage despite the ups and downs they have faced since they walked down the aisle.

Gia Casey and DJ Envy attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Gia Casey's face?

A group of girls attacked Gia Casey in McDonald's, New York City, in what could be termed racial prejudice. In the ensuing fracas, the girls slashed her in the face with a razor. However, expressing his regrets in an interview with HipHopDX for not being there to protect his wife, DJ Envy said:

One thing about me, and I think Gia and the world knows this, sometimes I want revenge. The revenge can be in many different ways. I want you to feel some type of pain for what you did, but yes, I did feel guilty and the reason I felt guilty is because I wasn’t there. I never talk about the story.

Gia Casey's net worth

The DJ's wife is allegedly worth $1 million. Her net worth comes from her income as an internet sensation, businesswoman and author. Gia Casey and her husband live a comfortable and lush lifestyle. Their Kinnelon home in New Jersey is a beauty, incorporating a standard swimming pool, spa, bar, and other luxuries valued at $2 million.

Gia Casey and DJ Envy married in 2001 after dating since high school. Their marriage produced five children. Like many celebrity marriages, their union has made headlines for cheating scandals. But amidst all their marriage turmoil, they worked things out and rebuilt their union.

