Who is Lesego Khoza? Biography, age, partner, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Lesego Khoza is a rising actress, artist and YouTuber based in Johannesburg, South Africa. She came into the limelight after playing the character of Lindiwe in the television drama series Isono. She is also known for being the wife of Bonko Khoza, a renowned South African actor popularly known for his role as Mqhele Zulu on the Showmax original series The Wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lesego Khoza is a rising actress, artist and YouTuber based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @lesegokhoza_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lesego Khoza is a South African actress who has become famous because of her exceptional and versatile acting skills. She made her acting debut in the web series Bold Girls, which premiered on YouTube. She was cast alongside her husband in the comedy-drama series Grow and the Netflix original comedy series How to Ruin Christmas.

Lesego Khoza's profile summary

Full name Lesego Chabedi Khoza Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Bonko Khoza Education Lake Primary School in Eldorado Park, John Orr Technical High School, Peace Commercial Secondary School, Market Theatre Laboratory Profession Actress, artist, YouTuber Net worth $80,000

Lesego Khoza's biography

Who is Lesego? She is an aspiring actress, artist and YouTuber. She was born and raised in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa and currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is from the Zulu tribe. However, she has not disclosed any information about her childhood background and family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actress Lesego Khoza completed her primary education at Lake Primary School in Eldorado Park. She later enrolled at John Orr Technical High School and then proceeded to Peace Commercial Secondary School, where she obtained her Matric certificate. She also studied acting at Market Theatre Laboratory.

How old is Lesego Khoza?

The South African actress was born on 18 April 1991. Photo: @lesegokhoza_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lesego Khoza’s age is 31 years old as of the time of writing. She was born on 18 April 1991, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Lesego Khoza’s career

Lesego Khoza’s acting career commenced by performing in numerous theatres while at The Market Theatre based in Johannesburg. She also did several auditions hoping to land a TV role. In 2019, she made her professional acting debut in the web series Bold Girls, which premiered on YouTube.

She landed her second role in the Mzansi Magic drama series The queen. She was also featured in the short film Cabin Fever.

Lesego, however, gained prominence when she played the character of Lindiwe in the BET-Africa’s telenovela Isono. In 2021, she appeared in the television comedy-drama series Grow alongside her husband.

Lesego Khoza's TV shows and movies

Grow

How to Ruin Christmas

Sephiri High

Justice Reserved

Isono

Cabin Fever

The Queen

Bold Girls

YouTube

Aside from acting, Lesego is also a budding YouTube vlogger. She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 12 June 2014 with her debut video titled Getting To Know Me, which she uploaded on 2 March 2020. She mainly started the channel to document her life, share her creativity, and inspire people through love, life, and art.

Does Lesego Khoza have an Instagram account? Yes, she is active on Instagram, with over 37 thousand followers.

What is Lesego Khoza's net worth?

The Johannesburg-based YouTube vlogger has an alleged net worth of $80 thousand. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her acting career, endorsements and YouTube endeavours.

Who is Lesego Khoza's partner?

The South African YouTube vlogger is married to her longtime boyfriend, Bonko Khoza. Photo: @lesegokhoza_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African actress is married to her longtime boyfriend Bonko Khoza, a renowned South African actor popularly known for his role as Mqhele Zulu on the Showmax original series The Wife. The pair dated for eight years before tying the knot on 13 March 2021. After one year of marriage, they did their Zulu traditional wedding ceremony Umembeso in March 2022.

Where is Bonko Khoza from?

The actor was born on 7 June 1985 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He came into the spotlight in 2015 when he portrayed the character of Jabz in Necktie Youth, which earned him a Best Actor Nomination at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Is Bonko Khoza leaving The Wife?

After playing the lead role of Mqhele Zulu in two seasons of the record-breaking Showmax Original telenovela The Wife, it is confirmed that Bonko is not returning to Season 3.

Lesego Khoza is a fast-rising actress who is making her name in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her role as Lindiwe in the television series Isono. She has also appeared in other movies and television series, including Cabin Fever and How to Ruin Christmas.

READ ALSO: Who is Nathaniel Ramabulana? Age, wife, movies and TV shows, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za published a related article on Nathaniel Ramabulana. He is a prominent South African actor, writer, and director who was born on 16 March 1984 in Parkhurst, Gauteng, South Africa.

Nathaniel Ramabulana gained immense popularity after portraying the character of Tendamudzimu in Muvhango.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News